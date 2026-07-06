India's June car sales jump 29%; EVs and hybrids hit record share: Fada
Alternative-fuel vehicles account for a record 40.4% of retail car sales in June as higher petrol and diesel prices boost demand
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India's retail car sales rose 28.6 per cent from a year earlier in June, with vehicles powered by compressed natural gas and other alternative fuels accounting for a record 40.4 per cent of total sales, after fuel prices rose in the wake of the Iran war, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations said on Monday.
Overall vehicle sales rose 21.8 per cent to 2.6 million units, the highest ever for June, driven by strong demand for passenger vehicles and two-wheelers, the industry body said.
Car sales rose to 410,853 units, with sales of CNG vehicles making up 24.3 per cent of the total, hybrid vehicles accounting for 8.3 per cent and electric vehicles contributing 7.8 per cent, Fada said.
Demand for alternative-fuel-powered cars has surged after India raised petrol and diesel prices at least four times during May to offset losses from soaring crude oil costs linked to West Asia conflict.
Industry leader Maruti Suzuki said last month that bookings for its CNG cars jumped 40 per cent since the fuel price hikes.
In June, total two-wheeler sales climbed 21.2 per cent year-on-year to 1.8 million units, Fada said.
Share of electric two-wheelers rose to 10.6 per cent, hitting the double-digit mark for the first time, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 9:56 AM IST