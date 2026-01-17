Saturday, January 17, 2026 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Maruti Suzuki plans expansion, to invest ₹35,000 cr in new Gujarat plant

Maruti Suzuki plans expansion, to invest ₹35,000 cr in new Gujarat plant

Production at the plant is expected to begin in financial year 2029 and will add to the annual production capacity of 2.4 million vehicles for Maruti

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd

Maruti's board of directors this week approved an ‍initial investment ‌of ₹4,960 crore to acquire ‍land for the plant | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters AHMEDABAD, India, Jan 17
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 17 2026 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian automaker Maruti Suzuki will invest ₹35,000 crore($3.9 billion) ‍in a plant ​it plans to set up in the western Indian state of Gujarat, the state's government said on Saturday.

The plant will add production capacity of up to 1 million vehicles a year for ​the automaker as it expands manufacturing to meet rising demand in India, the world's third-largest car market, and for exports, Gujarat said in a statement.

Production at the plant is expected to begin in financial year 2029 and will add to the annual production capacity of 2.4 million vehicles for Maruti, which is majority-owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor and is India's top carmaker by sales.

 

The company has an order backlog of about ‌one and a half months for ​its entry-level models, its marketing and sales head, Partho Banerjee, said this month. The company said its sales to domestic dealers rose ‍37 per cent in December to a record 178,646 units.

Maruti's board of directors this week approved an ‍initial investment ‌of ₹4,960 crore to acquire ‍land for the plant.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Electric vehicle

Kerala overtakes bigger states in 2025 personal 4-wheeler EV adoptionpremium

Mercedez-Benz MD and CEO Santosh Iyer said 2025 was the best year for the company in terms of revenue

Changing gears: Mercedes-Benz turns growth wheel towards ultra-luxury

auto manufacturing

US auto firms hesitant to acquire parts from Indian manufacturerspremium

carmakers, electric vehicle

Kerala charges ahead of bigger states in 2025 personal EV adoptionpremium

auto components, auto sector

Indian auto components industry grew 6.8% in Apr-Sept FY26: ACMA

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Ahmedabad Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 17 2026 | 2:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayCIpla Share Price TodayBMC Election results 2026 Full Winners ListGold-Silver Price TodayRIL Q3 Results Federal Bank Q3 Results ICC U19 World Cup Winner ListLeela Hotels Q3 ResultsJio Platforms Q3 ResultsPersonal Finance