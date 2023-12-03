Sensex (0.74%)
Honda Cars to increase prices of its entire model range from January

"The model-wise amount of increase will be finalised by the end of this month. The introductory price will be valid till Dec 23 and price will be revised from Jan 2024," Honda Cars India V-P noted

Honda

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 4:07 PM IST
Honda Cars India plans to increase prices of its vehicles from January in order to partially offset the impact of riding input costs, according to a senior company official.
The Japanese carmaker sells three models -- Elevate, City and Amaze -- in the Indian market.
In an interaction with PTI, Honda Cars India Vice President (Marketing and Sales) Kunal Behl said the company will increase the prices of its models from next month due to pressure on input costs.
"The model-wise amount of increase will be finalised by the end of this month. Our new model Elevate which was launched at an introductory price has been well received by the market with very high customer consideration. The introductory price will be valid till December 23 and price will be revised from January 2024," he noted.
Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and Audi India have also announced plans to hike prices of their passenger vehicles in January 2024 citing reasons, including cost pressure driven by overall inflation and increased commodity rates.
Besides, Tata Motors and Mercedes-Benz India are mulling increasing the prices of their models from January.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 4:07 PM IST

