Nissan reports 24% increase to 2,617 units in wholesales in April

Nissan Motor India on Monday said its domestic wholesales increased 24 per cent to 2,617 units in April.

The company had dispatched 2,110 units in the same month of last year.

The automaker also exported 632 units last month.

Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said that the positive momentum continues on the strength of the Magnite, which has garnered over one lakh customer bookings.

"Our focus continues to be the domestic market while continuously expanding our global footprint of exports to more than 15 countries," he said in a statement.

Going forward, the company expects the customer sentiment to remain positive on account of GDP growth and normal monsoon, with industry projections of high single digit growth for the FY 2023-24 period, Srivastava added.

Also Read Renault Nissan inks agreement with Kamarajar Port for car shipments Nissan Motor total wholesales up 20% in November, aided by exports Automakers Renault and Nissan make cross-shareholdings equal at 15% Nissan Motor Co raises global EV target; to increase US localisation Auto Expo returns after 3 years; some prominent firms to skip event Toyota Kirloskar sales dip 6% to 14,162 units owing to maintenance shutdown To match Indian aspirations, carmakers to launch 81 new vehicles this year MG Motor India reports over two-fold rise in retail sales in April Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data Maximum waiting period accelerates for India's best-selling cars