close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Electric two-wheeler sales skid by nearly a fourth in April: VAHAN data

Govt's punitive action leads to a big dent in registrations

Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
electric two wheeler

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2023 | 11:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Stung by the government’s punitive action on electric two-wheelers, registrations in April fell by nearly a fourth to 62,581 from 82,292 in March, according to data from VAHAN.
Electric two-wheeler companies, including Okinawa, Hero Electric, Ather Energy, and TVS, have all clocked their lowest registrations in the four months of this calendar year. Ola Electric has been the only exception to this bloodbath, and has crossed its March numbers, hitting 21,560 registrations in April, which is its highest in this calendar year.  

As a result, there have been some interesting changes in the electric two-wheeler pecking order. The Bajaj Auto and Chetak Technologies combine has quietly moved up to the top five in April from its sixth spot in March, while Ampere has replaced Ather in the third spot.    
The big hit taken by most electric two-wheeler companies has been due to the punitive action by the department of heavy industries (DHI) on Hero Electric and Okinawa, based on a whistleblower complaint. The two companies have been under audit investigation for breaking the localisation requirement of 50 per cent on their scooters, without which they cannot claim subsidies.

The two companies saw their collective registrations drop by a dramatic 43 per cent in April over March, and their share of the total electric two-wheeler pie is now a mere 10 per cent. In the 2022 calendar year, the two held nearly 31 per cent of the market.
According to industry estimates, as much as Rs 1,200 crore of subsidies are stuck over this issue, the bulk of which pertains to these two players. If the DHI action is not challenged, it could seriously dent their bottom lines and working capital as they have already paid the subsidy to the customers in anticipation of disbursements.

Also Read

Ather Energy takes on Ola, Okinawa, opens second manufacturing facility

Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production mark, says CEO Bhavish Aggarwal

Compliant with localisation norms under FAME II: Okinawa MD Sharma

FAME subsidy violation: Two-wheeler EVs under fire for pricing breach

Ola Electric unveils 5 electric motorcycles, launch planned next year

Maximum waiting periods accelerate for India's best-selling cars

Mahindra and Mahindra gears up for EV play, niche e-farm products

FAME-II 'defaulters': Hero Electric, Okinawa to get subsidy recovery shock

Taiwanese firm Gogoro eyes India as hub for making electric two-wheelers

Subsidies corrupt decision-making processes: Bajaj Auto executive director


But Sohinder Gill, chief executive officer of Hero Electric, said there had been media reports about the possibility of the company being asked to give back the subsidy. “If and when we get it, hopefully it would open the doors for dialogue and resolution rather than the stalemate for the past 15 months.”
Gill said the market leaders manufacturing big volumes in 2019-21 had been the worst affected because of the non-existing supply chain, which was further hit by Covid for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. But late entrants, such as Ola, Bajaj, TVS, Kinetic, and Okaya, benefitted thanks to the supply chain that was beginning to take off in small numbers, he said.

However, the DHI’s action has not been limited to only these two companies. It has also withheld subsidies to Ather, Ola, TVS, and Hero Motocorp for allegedly violating subsidy norms by charging customers separately for an accessory for the charger, rather than incorporating it within the ex-factory price. There is a cap of Rs 1.5 lakh on the ex-factory price on electric two-wheelers for availing the FAME 2 subsidy.
While the issue is getting resolved, it has dented registrations. The effect has been palpable both on Ather Energy as well as TVS, which were earlier on a roll. Ather’s registrations have fallen by 37 per cent to hit 7,675 in April. TVS’s fall has been sharper, with its registrations declining by nearly 50 per cent to 8,718 in April.

chart


 

Topics : Electric Vehicles Ola electric vehicles Okinawa Autotech

First Published: Apr 30 2023 | 11:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Statsguru: Is migration good for the economy? Here's what data shows

airport
2 min read
Premium

Reclaiming water bodies

water, groundwater
3 min read

India's welfare balm

RURAL DEVELOPMENT, GDP, ECONOMY
5 min read
Premium

Under construction

Infrastructure
3 min read
Premium

MOOWR scheme made less attractive

Model shop law to boost e-commerce
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Brought in Rs 28,000 cr FDI to India, says Byju Raveendran on ED raid

Photo: Bloomberg
5 min read

Tata Capital in talks with lenders to raise Rs 10,000 crore via debt

Tata Capital Financial Services eyes to double loan book to Rs 500 billion
2 min read

Fully cooperating with probe, says Adani after Sebi's extension request

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read
Premium

Maximum waiting periods accelerate for India's best-selling cars

car, automobile, manufacturing, jobs, tech, automation
5 min read
Premium

India's Rs 1.08-trillion bullet train project is setting new benchmarks

Bullet train, train, railway
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon