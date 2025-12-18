Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Nissan to roll out three new models, expand sales network in India

Nissan to roll out three new models, expand sales network in India

The automaker, which on Thursday revealed the name of its upcoming seven-seater model as 'Gravite', is also looking to expand its sales network from 155 to 250 outlets

Nissan

The company currently sells one model -- Magnite -- in the country. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Japanese automaker Nissan on Thursday said it is looking to expand presence in India with the introduction of three new models over the next 14-16 months.

The automaker, which on Thursday revealed the name of its upcoming seven-seater model as 'Gravite', is also looking to expand its sales network from 155 to 250 outlets by the end of the financial year.

The company's product roadmap includes the launch of the Gravite MPV in early 2026; followed by the mid-sized SUV Tekton in mid-2026 and a seven-seater SUV in early 2027.

"The upcoming line-up -- shaped by global insights yet deeply attuned to the needs of Indian customers -- reflects our commitment to this dynamic market. With new models developed in and for India, and exports to several international markets, India remains both a growth driver and a strategic hub for Nissan Alliance," Nissan AMIEO (Africa, Middle East, India, Europe & Oceania) Chairperson Massimiliano Messina said.

 

India continues to be a strong contributor to AMIEO's performance, and Nissan Motor India plays a pivotal role in the automaker's overall strategy, he added.

Also Read

Nissan Motor Co. global headquarters

Nissan Motor sells Yokohama's headquarters to Minth Group for $630 mn

Photo: Bloomberg

Nissan Motor India October sales touch 9,675 units on festive demand

Nissan, Nissan Motor India

Nissan strengthens India export hub, completes 1.2 million vehicle exports

Tesla, Tesla Inc

Global EV price war heats up as Tesla, Nissan and Hyundai slash prices

Nissan Tekton

Nissan unveils upcoming C-segment SUV Tekton, set for launch by mid-2026

Nissan Motor India MD Saurabh Vatsa said the all-new Gravite is a testament to the company's renewed focus on the evolving Indian market.

"Deeply rooted in the fabric of the country, it is designed to be the perfect companion for the diverse needs of our customers. As the second model in our all-new product line-up, the Gravite marks a pivotal step in our transformation journey and reinforces our commitment to delivering vehicles that resonate with the aspirations of Indian consumers," he added.

The company currently sells one model -- Magnite -- in the country.

The model is also exported to 65 markets across South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, underscoring India's pivotal role as a manufacturing and export hub for Nissan, the company stated.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Tata motors

Tata Motors opposes exempting small petrol vehicles from CAFE norms

Electric vehicles, EVs, Electric car

Govt incentives must prioritise EVs, not hybrids, says Parliament panel

electric vehicle, ev industry

PM E-DRIVE scheme delivers 1.13 million electric vehicles in its first yearpremium

biking, motorcycles, motor bikes

Premium bike sales rise 4% despite GST hike for 350 cc-plus models

Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales), Maruti Suzuki India

Range worries keep EVs as second cars: Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjeepremium

Topics : Nissan Motor Nissan Nissan Motor Co

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 2:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament Winter Session LIVEBharat Taxi AppOneplus 15r LaunchedGoogle Android 16 QPR3 Beta 1Oneplus 15r ReviewBS-VI Rule in DelhiInternational Travel InsurancePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon