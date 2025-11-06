Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 08:30 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nissan Motor sells Yokohama's headquarters to Minth Group for $630 mn

Nissan Motor sells Yokohama's headquarters to Minth Group for $630 mn

The acquisition will be led by a special purchase company managed by KJR Management, a Japanese real estate unit of private equity giant KKR & Co

Nissan Motor Co. global headquarters

The Nissan Motor Co. global headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Taro Fuse, Ryo Horiuchi and Nicholas Takahashi
 
Nissan Motor Co. has agreed to sell its global headquarters in Yokohama for ¥97 billion ($630 million) to a group sponsored by Hong Kong-listed autoparts maker Minth Group, as the struggling automaker seeks to shore up its financial position.     
 
The acquisition will be led by a special purchase company managed by KJR Management, a Japanese real estate unit of private equity giant KKR & Co., according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named discussing private information. Bloomberg reported the deal earlier. 
 
Shares of Nissan, which will release earnings later Thursday, rose as much as 3.9 per cent in early Tokyo trading. The stock is still down around 27 per cent this year.
 
 
Nissan is undergoing a broad cost-cutting campaign by eliminating jobs and shuttering plants as it grapples with its worst financial position in more than two decades. The automaker last week forecast ¥275 billion in operating income losses for the fiscal year ending March 2026 — its first outlook after having previously withheld guidance. The deficit could be partially softened by offloading its riverside offices in Yokohama.

Minth Group is the primary investor in the ¥97 billion transaction, which is part of a 20-year sale and leaseback agreement, Nissan said in a filing. Nissan will book a net gain of about ¥74 billion.
 
“The proceeds will be used to maintain critical investments, while also enabling modernization of internal systems,” Nissan said. The transaction won’t affect operations or staffing at its headquarters. “This move reflects a disciplined approach to capital efficiency unlocking value from non-core assets to support transformation during the challenging years,” the carmaker said.
 
KKR didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Representatives for Minth weren’t immediately available. 
 
Nissan’s headquarters had originally been located in Ginza, an upmarket shopping district in Tokyo, but it relocated in 2009 after construction of a new office in Yokohama, where the company was founded.
 
Chief Executive Officer Ivan Espinosa pledged earlier this year to cut 20,000 jobs and reduce Nissan’s global manufacturing operations from 17 sites to 10.
 
The struggling company has faced cratering profits and a mountain of debt, after a revolving-door leadership and aging lineup were compounded by weak sales in the US and China. 
   

Topics : Nissan Motor Nissan Motor Co Auto makers

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 8:26 AM IST

