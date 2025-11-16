Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ola Electric commences test rides of its 4,680 Bharat Cell vehicles

Ola Electric commences test rides of its 4,680 Bharat Cell vehicles

The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance, and enhanced safety

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

Ola Electric on Sunday said it has commenced test rides of its 4680 Bharat Cell vehicles at the company's flagship stores across India.

The S1 Pro+ (5.2kWh) is the first product to be powered by the company's indigenously manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery pack that delivers more range, better performance, and enhanced safety.

The company recently announced that it secured ARAI certification under the latest AIS-156 Amendment 4 standards issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for its indigenous developed and manufactured 4680 Bharat Cell battery packs in 5.2 kWh configuration.

"With this indigenous technology now available for customers to experience through test rides at our flagship stores, we are proud to bring the future of performance, range, and safety to the roads today," a company spokesperson stated.

 

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 6:41 PM IST

