Home / Industry / Auto / Domestic PV wholesales rise 17.2% in October on festive demand: Siam

Domestic PV wholesales rise 17.2% in October on festive demand: Siam

SIAM data shows strong festive demand and GST rationalisation pushed India's PV wholesales up 17.2 per cent in October, with UVs, small cars and two-wheelers also recording robust year-on-year growth

Deepak Patel
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesales, which are dispatches from factories to dealers, increased by 17.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to 460,739 units in October this year due to high demand amid the festive season and GST rationalisation, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) data released on Friday.
 
The wholesales of small cars — sedans and hatchbacks — increased for the first time in a month after several years. In October, the small car wholesales of the auto industry — excluding Tata Motors — increased by 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 116,601 units, the data showed.
   
Which PV segments saw the strongest growth in October?
  However, the utility vehicle (UV) segment — which includes sport utility vehicles (SUVs) as well as multi-purpose vehicles (MPVs) — saw bigger growth in October. According to the data, domestic UV wholesales of the auto industry — excluding Tata Motors — increased by 19.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 269,467 units.
 
The two-wheeler wholesales increased by 2.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.21 million units in October, as per SIAM data.

Festive demand, GST cuts push October PVs, 2-wheeler dispatch records: SIAM

No consensus on CAFE relief, Siam tells Bureau of Energy Efficiencypremium

Automobile exports rise 26% in Q2 on record PV, two-wheeler sales: Siam

High demand for PVs likely to sustain beyond festive season: Siam president

Passenger vehicle dispatches up 4% in September to 372k units: Siam

 
What does SIAM say about festive demand and overall dispatches? 
Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM, said, “The PV, two-wheeler and three-wheeler segments posted their highest ever dispatches to dealers in October, primarily buoyed by the festive demand and the recent GST rate reduction, despite being constrained due to certain logistic limitations."
 
How did PV and two-wheeler exports perform in April–October?
  As per the SIAM data, the PV exports from India also continued to rise in October. Therefore, in the April–October period, the number of PV exports increased by 17.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 514,622 units. Maruti Suzuki, which is India’s largest carmaker, was also India’s largest car exporter. In the April–October period, Maruti Suzuki exported a total of 236,901 units, recording a growth of 31.5 per cent Y-o-Y, as per the SIAM data.
 
It is not just PVs but also two-wheelers that have seen significant growth in exports in FY26. In the April–October period, the number of two-wheeler exports from India increased by 23.1 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.862 million units, as per the data.
 

First Published: Nov 14 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

