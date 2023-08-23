Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.21%)
65357.99 + 137.96
Nifty (0.19%)
19432.40 + 35.95
Nifty Smallcap (1.39%)
5453.05 + 75.00
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
38783.25 + 238.95
Nifty Bank (0.51%)
44218.70 + 225.45
Heatmap

Revolt Motors launches limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle: Details

The limited edition RV400 is available in stealth black colour and comes with high-end golden upside-down front forks

the limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle

The limited edition RV400 electric motorcycle

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

On the company's 6th anniversary, electric motorcycle maker Revolt Motors announced the introduction of the limited edition  RV400 electric motorcycle on Wednesday.

Customers can secure their limited edition RV400 by visiting the official Revolt Motors website or authorised dealerships, the company said in a release. The limited edition RV400 is available in stealth black colour. Revolt Motors said that the limited edition motorcycle has high-end golden upside-down front forks and is complemented by a sporty yellow monoshock. It also comes with matching all-black alloy wheels, swing arm, handlebars and rear grip.

RV:400 Features

The AI-enabled bike delivers a range of 156 km on a single charge. Revolt Motors offers on-board and portable charging features, portable battery, and home delivery options. The RV400 battery can be fully charged within four hours.

Besides the RV 400 model, the Gurugram-based electric vehicle maker also manufactures and sells the RV 300 model of motorcycles.

Powered by a 3000-watt mid-drive motor, the Revolt RV400 takes 4.5 hours to charge its 3.24 KWh battery fully and has a claimed range of 80 km/charge. The price of Revolt RV400 starts at Rs 162,000.  

Also Read

Luxury car sales up 38% YoY in June, more growth than overall vehicle sales

Passenger car sales to cross two-million milestone in first half of 2023

Does your regular car insurance cover flood and water damage?

EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales?

8 passengers, including 6 children trapped on cable car in Pakistan

TN used car market records 80% jump in sales till June 2023: CARS24

Buckling up: India launches first car crash test programme 'Bharat NCAP'

Godawari Electric Motors lines up Rs 100 cr over 3 yrs for biz expansion

Porsche expects around 80% sales in India from EVs by 2030: Senior official

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

Topics : Revolt Motors Electric vehicles in India Electric Vehicles BS Web Reports automobile industry electric motorcycle

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 12:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeIMD Weather Forecast TodayChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honeywell launches new AGL manufacturing facility in India's GurugramSoftBank-owned Arm files for IPO in US, could be biggest in nearly 2 years

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 23): Heavy rains in Delhi, UP and Northeast India

Economy News

India to become growth engine for world, will be $5 trn economy soon: PMIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon