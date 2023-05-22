Tata Altroz CNG launched at a starting price of Rs 7.55 lakh; check details



The Altroz CNG comes with Tata's dual-cylinder set-up and is the only CNG car to be sold with a sunroof. Tata Motors has launched the CNG variant of its premium hatchback Altroz at an ex-showroom price of Rs 7.55 lakh. The model will sell by the name of Altroz iCNG and will be offered in six variants.



Tata Altroz CNG bootspace From the outside, the CNG variant of the Altroz is no different from its petrol-powered counterpart. However, there is a badging of iCNG on the tailgate in the CNG variant.



The similarity continues even on the inside as there is barely any difference in Altroz CNG's cabin. Tata has used the same 7.0-inch infotainment unit that comes with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. However, the iCNG Altroz gets a single-pane sunroof on the XM plus S, XZ plus S, and XZ plus O trims. To make a minimum cut in the boot space, Tata has used a dual-cylinder set-up under the boot. This results in a 210-litre boot space which is impressive when compared with rivals. However, Altroz petrol comes with a 345-litre boot, 135 litres more than what the CNG variant offers.

Tata Altroz CNG engine

The Altroz CNG is powered by the same naturally-aspirated 1.2-litre unit that comes with the regular Altroz and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine delivers 88hp and 115Nm of torque with petrol. However, there is a slight drop in its power in the CNG variant which delivers 77hp and 103Nm of torque.

Tata Altroz competition

In its CNG avatar, the Altroz offers better power figures when compared with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG (Rs 8.35-9.28 lakh) and the Toyota Glanza CNG (Rs 8.50-9.53 lakh).



Tata is offering Altroz CNG in a lot of variants and across a larger price band essentially catering to a bigger pool of customers. Tata Altroz comes with the comfort of starting the engine in CNG mode, unlike its rivals that need to be in petrol mode to get going. The starting price of the Altroz CNG is also Rs 80,000 lower than that of Baleno CNG. The difference is Rs 95,000 in the case of Glanza CNG. However, the top-spec variant of the Altroz is Rs 1.27 lakh more than the Baleno CNG.



Tata Altroz CNG all variants

Variants Ex-showroom prices

XM+ Rs. 8.40 lakh XE Rs. 7.55 lakh

XZ Rs. 9.53 lakh XM+ (S) Rs. 8.85 lakh