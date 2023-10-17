Tata Harrier, Safari facelifts launched, get five-star safety rating

Tata Motors has announced the prices of the updated model of Harrier and Safari. The two SUVs will be sold at a starting price of Rs 15.49 lakh and Rs 16.19 lakh, respectively. Both models have received major cosmetic and feature-related updates. The two cars continue to get the same powertrains as before.

The updated Harrier and Safari now follow a design language consistent with a recently launched facelift of Tata's Nexon and Nexon EV.

Tata Harrier and Safari get 5-star rating under new Global NCAP norms

While the mid-size SUV segment is replete with cars boasting five-star ratings from the Global NCAP, Harrier and Safari are Tata's first cars to be tested under the new, more stringent norms of Global NCAP testing. Safety features include up to 7 airbags (6 airbags standard across the range), ADAS, hill-hold control, three-point seat belts with reminders for all passengers, and more.

Notably, Mahindra's XUV 700 is also a five-star rated car. However, its safety can not be compared with Harrier and Safari's since the XUV700 was tested under Global NCAP's old norms. Other five-star rated SUVs that compete with Harrier and Safari include names like Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and Mahindra's Scorpio N, among others.





Tata Safari, Harrier facelifts: What is new?

Tata Safari gets a new design for its front bumper, with an all-new broader grille that gets new body-coloured inserts. The Safari will continue with its split headlamp design. However, the design now looks consistent with the updated Nexon. Tata Safari will also get a large central air intake with a silver underline. Tata Harrier's facelift now gets a more differentiated front profile from Tata Safari than was the case with the outgoing models.

Tata Safari, Harrier facelifts: Engine and transmission

Powering these SUVs will be the same 2.0-litre diesel engine mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission system. The engine was recently updated to meet the BS6 phase 2 norms. Other than this, Tata Motors is also developing a petrol engine and an electric powertrain for these SUVs, the timeline for both, however, is not known yet.