Impact of Israel-Gaza conflict on auto industry negligible, says Siam

The ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict has had a negligible impact on the Indian auto industry thus far, according to Vinod Aggarwal, President of the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Aggarwal said, "Our dependence on Israel for trade is not that high, so we have seen negligible impact up to this point."

When queried about potential logistics issues arising from the conflict, Aggarwal responded, "It's a wait-and-watch situation. If the conflict escalates, then there might be cause for concern, but as of now, there is none."

On October 8, Israel commenced military actions against the Islamist organisation, one day after several fighters crossed the heavily fortified border to conduct attacks that resulted in over 1,400 deaths, the majority being civilians. In response, India launched 'Operation Ajay' on October 12 to assist those wishing to return home following the attacks. Israel is currently preparing its forces along its border with Gaza for a possible ground operation.