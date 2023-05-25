close

Tata Motors inaugurates Guj's largest automobile showroom Pragati Vehicle

Tata Motors Inaugurates South Gujarat's Largest Automobile Showroom

Press Trust of India
tata, tata group

3 min read Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 7:12 PM IST
Tata Motors, India's leading automotive manufacturer, is proud to announce the grand inauguration of its new state-of-the-art showroom in Surat and Bardoli. The dealership, Pragati Vehicles, is promoted by the esteemed Pragati Group, a prominent retail business group with a rich history of over 60 years. The Pragati Group has successfully ventured into various franchise businesses such as Tanishq, Caratlane, Mia by Tanishq, Louie Philippe, Helios, and Titan Eye, solidifying their reputation as a trusted name in the industry. The inauguration ceremony of the Tata Motors showroom is a significant milestone for both Pragati Vehicles and Tata Motors. With its strategic location in Surat at Shyam Mandir, VIP road, Parvat Patia and Bardoli, the showrooms aims to cater to the burgeoning demand for Tata vehicles in South Gujarat. Covering an expansive area, it proudly claims the title of South Gujarat's largest automobile showroom, offering a comprehensive range of Tata cars. An advance and upgraded service workshop is also inaugurated at Bhimrad-Althan road and Bardoli. This will enable tata car owners to get upgraded services nearer to them. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the Indian automobile industry, consistently delivering vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology, reliability, and style. As part of the inauguration, the showroom will showcase Tata Motors' latest models, providing customers with an opportunity to explore the best-in-class offerings. Some of the latest models on display include: Tata Altroz: A premium hatchback known for its striking design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, making it the perfect choice for modern urban lifestyles. Tata Harrier: A flagship SUV that exudes power and sophistication, featuring state-of-the-art technology, superior driving dynamics, and luxurious comfort. Tata Nexon: India's first 5-star safety-rated compact SUV, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and safety, coupled with the latest connected car technology. Tata Tiago: A popular hatchback that has won hearts with its youthful design, exceptional fuel efficiency, and advanced features, making it a preferred choice for the young and dynamic generation. Electric Vehicle (EV): Nexon, Tiago, Tigor a complete and most popular electric vehicle range. This inauguration ceremony marks a significant step in Tata Motors' journey to enhance its customer reach and provide an unparalleled buying experience. The showroom will be staffed with a team of knowledgeable professionals who will assist customers in making informed decisions based on their preferences and requirements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tata Motors JLR Tata Motors automobile manufacturer

First Published: May 25 2023 | 7:12 PM IST

