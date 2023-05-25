Tata Motors inaugurates Guj's largest automobile showroom Pragati Vehicle

PRI ECO GEN NAT .SURAT DCM69 Pragati Vehicles Tata Motors Inaugurates South Gujarat's Largest Automobile Showroom, Pragati Vehicle in Surat and Bardoli Pragati Vehicles launches four TATA MOTORS showrooms simultaneously in Surat and Bardoli Surat (Gujarat) [India], May 25: Tata Motors, India's leading automotive manufacturer, is proud to announce the grand inauguration of its new state-of-the-art showroom in Surat and Bardoli. The dealership, Pragati Vehicles, is promoted by the esteemed Pragati Group, a prominent retail business group with a rich history of over 60 years. The Pragati Group has successfully ventured into various franchise businesses such as Tanishq, Caratlane, Mia by Tanishq, Louie Philippe, Helios, and Titan Eye, solidifying their reputation as a trusted name in the industry. The inauguration ceremony of the Tata Motors showroom is a significant milestone for both Pragati Vehicles and Tata Motors. With its strategic location in Surat at Shyam Mandir, VIP road, Parvat Patia and Bardoli, the showrooms aims to cater to the burgeoning demand for Tata vehicles in South Gujarat. Covering an expansive area, it proudly claims the title of South Gujarat's largest automobile showroom, offering a comprehensive range of Tata cars. An advance and upgraded service workshop is also inaugurated at Bhimrad-Althan road and Bardoli. This will enable tata car owners to get upgraded services nearer to them. Tata Motors has been at the forefront of the Indian automobile industry, consistently delivering vehicles that combine cutting-edge technology, reliability, and style. As part of the inauguration, the showroom will showcase Tata Motors' latest models, providing customers with an opportunity to explore the best-in-class offerings. Some of the latest models on display include: Tata Altroz: A premium hatchback known for its striking design, spacious interiors, and advanced safety features, making it the perfect choice for modern urban lifestyles. Tata Harrier: A flagship SUV that exudes power and sophistication, featuring state-of-the-art technology, superior driving dynamics, and luxurious comfort. Tata Nexon: India's first 5-star safety-rated compact SUV, offering a perfect blend of style, performance, and safety, coupled with the latest connected car technology. Tata Tiago: A popular hatchback that has won hearts with its youthful design, exceptional fuel efficiency, and advanced features, making it a preferred choice for the young and dynamic generation. Electric Vehicle (EV): Nexon, Tiago, Tigor a complete and most popular electric vehicle range. This inauguration ceremony marks a significant step in Tata Motors' journey to enhance its customer reach and provide an unparalleled buying experience. The showroom will be staffed with a team of knowledgeable professionals who will assist customers in making informed decisions based on their preferences and requirements. (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PNN and

