close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

To encourage helmet usage, IRF submits proposal to make them GST-free

Section 129 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 mandates the wearing of helmets for all two-wheeler riders

Instead of helmets, towels and scarves around the faces of two-wheeler drivers is a common sight

Instead of helmets, towels and scarves around the faces of two-wheeler drivers is a common sight

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 4:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The International Road Federation (IRF) has submitted a proposal to the government to remove the goods and services tax (GST) charged on helmets, a report published in HTAuto said. The IRF expressed concerns over the rising number of deaths of two-wheeler riders because of not wearing helmets. The federation has raised the demand for exempting helmets from GST, expecting that the decision will result in better road safety. As things stand, helmets are priced including 18 per cent GST in India.

In a report released on Tuesday, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) said that India registered more than 461,000 road accidents in 2022 which resulted in 168,000 deaths. Out of this, around 50,029 people who died were riding two-wheelers without helmets. More than 70 per cent of those who died were riding the two-wheeler.

Usually, usage of helmets is limited in countries where two-wheelers sell more than four-wheelers, the HTAuto report said. India has laws in place that prohibit riding two-wheelers without helmets, however, violations of this rule happen on a daily basis. This is not limited to small towns but is also evident in large Indian cities.

The report also said that two-wheeler riders prefer to buy the cheapest helmet available out there, which in some cases does not meet the safety requirements in case of an accident. The President of IRF was quoted in the HTAuto report as saying, "IRF strongly recommends that there should be no GST on helmets. This will help in making standard helmets more affordable for the masses and discourage them from buying helmets of substandard quality."

Section 129 of the Central Motor Vehicle Act, 1988 mandates the wearing of helmets for all two-wheeler riders. Violation of this traffic rule has provisions of a penalty of up to Rs 1,000 in Delhi. Repeated violations can also lead to suspension of the driving license of the rider for three months.

The national capital, Delhi, is among the leading cities regarding non-adherence to the rule of wearing a helmet. According to Delhi Police data cited by the report, more than 100,000 challans were issued to two-wheeler riders within the first four months of the ongoing calendar year.

Also Read

For speed and safety on the tracks, Indian Railways has problems to solve

India's own road accident safety assessment system: What is Bharat NCAP?

TVS Motor Company reports 3% jump in its total vehicle sales in June

ICC makes helmets mandatory for high-risk positions; changes free hit rule

Passenger vehicle dispatches jumped 13% to 331,278 units in April: SIAM

Three-wheelers dominate Indian roads, sales exceed 100K mark in Sept, Oct

Maruti Suzuki records highest-ever monthly sale; sells 199,217 units in Oct

Hero MotoCorp reports 26% jump in total sales to 574,930 units in October

Tata Motors October Sales: Total domestic sales up 6% YoY, EVs shine

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reports 66% jump in sales in October to 21,879 units

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Motor Vehicles Act Two-wheeler market road accident victims road accident road accident deaths BS Web Reports two-wheeler vs cars GST2.0 Central Goods and Services Tax

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon