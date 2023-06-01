close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Toyota debuts hydrogen Corolla race car in a bid to shift to green energy

In a sprawling circuit near Mount Fuji, a humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut

AP Oyama (Japan)
toyota, hydrogen car

5 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Follow Us

In a sprawling circuit near Mount Fuji, a humble Corolla running on liquid hydrogen has made its racing debut, part of a move to bring the futuristic technology into the racing world and to demonstrate Toyota's resolve to develop green vehicles.

Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda, resplendent in a fire-resistant racing uniform, was all smiles as he prepared to buzz around the circuit in the hydrogen-fuelled Corolla.

This is a world first for a liquid hydrogen car to race. We hope it will offer another option in the fight against global warming.

To bring everyone smiles, I want to go one lap, even one second, more, said Toyoda, a former CEO of Toyota, grandson of the automaker's founder and a licensed race driver himself.

The hydrogen Corolla race car won't be turning up at your dealer anytime soon. The Super Taikyu 24-hour race at Fuji Speedway was just a test for the technology, Toyota officials said.

Unlike electric vehicles, it has a combustion engine, but it burns liquid hydrogen instead of gasoline.

Also Read

NTPC, Reliance, Adani top green hydrogen plays to bet on, say analysts

IndianOil, Adani-Total, Shell lap up Reliance's KG-D6 gas; IOC top bidder

Reliance showcases hydrogen-run truck at India Energy Week in Bengaluru

CNG, piped gas prices to be cut but no clarity on deregulation: Analysts

Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi takes over as Toyota Kirloskar Motor VC

Tata Altroz is the most affordable car with a sunroof, check price, specs

Toyota admits another data leak affecting 260,000 car owners, apologises

MG Motor India reported 25% increase in retail sales to 5,006 units in May

E2W firms look to rejig prices and features to cope with subsidy cut

Jaguar recalls I-Pace electric vehicles due to fire risk in batteries by LG

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corp., which sells about 10 million vehicles a year, has fallen behind in the global shift to battery-powered EVs, but it's been banking on hydrogen as a potentially carbon-neutral solution for years.

Experts say hydrogen holds great potential. But so far, much of hydrogen, including what's used to fuel the Corolla racing car, is made using fossil fuels such as natural gas.

Soaring fuel prices and concerns over global warming have added urgency to the search for alternative energy sources especially in Japan, which imports practically all its oil.

Auto racing has been moving to leave its growling gas-guzzlers behind. Toyota rival Honda Motor Co. recently said it's returning to Formula One racing, saying new regulations are an opportunity for research on new technologies. Other automakers, including General Motors Co., have made similar commitments.

At last week's event, Pierre Fillon, president of the Automobile Club de l'Ouest, which organizes Le Mans, announced that 24 Hours of Le Mans, the world's most famous endurance race, will be open to hydrogen-powered cars using both fuel cells and combustion engines starting in 2026.

Hydrogen for me is a very interesting solution for the future, Fillon told reporters. We have to move for mobility to zero emissions. This is very important for our planet and our children.

Toyota Chief Executive Koji Sato said he hoped to make an announcement soon about Toyota's participation in Le Mans.

The discussion on green-energy solutions has just begun, said John Heywood, a professor emeritus and automotive engine expert at MIT, noting that EVs also have drawbacks such as the need for critical materials often obtained in environmentally or ethically damaging circumstances.

There is nothing ungreen' about the internal combustion engine. It's the fuel that it uses that matters, Heywood said.

The hydrogen used for Toyota's race car is made at a coal gasification plant in Australia and is delivered by Iwatani Corp., a Japanese energy company, as part of a Japanese government-backed project to promote use of hydrogen for a variety of industries, including those using fossil fuels.

Green hydrogen is created when renewable energy sources power an electrical current that runs through water, separating its hydrogen and oxygen molecules through electrolysis. The process doesn't produce planet-warming carbon dioxide, but less than 0.1% of global hydrogen production is currently created in this way, according to the IEA.

Critics say it might be better to just use that renewable energy, than use it to make hydrogen. But proponents of hydrogen say even those made from natural gas can be ecological sound when carbon emissions are trapped and buried underground.

Sato acknowledged the challenge.

What we need to do first is to create an environment for using hydrogen. For hydrogen use to become widespread, that environment must be solid, and it's important the cycle of that system is working in all steps, including transporting it and making it, he told reporters on the sidelines of the race.

There are other pitfalls apart from the green-ness of hydrogen's credentials.

In March, a Toyota vehicle fuelled by liquid hydrogen caught on fire during a test run for a race at the Suzuka circuit, which hosts the Formula One Grand Prix and other races.

Hydrogen leaked from a pipe loosened by the vehicle's vibrations and a leak sensor worked properly, shutting off the hydrogen in less than a tenth of a second. No one was hurt, the cabin was protected, and the fire was contained, according to Toyota.

Of the dozens of cars taking part in the Fuji Speedway 24-hour race, Toyota's No. 32 Corolla was destined to lose.

Refuelling and checks in the pit so crucial to racing took several minutes, an eternity in a race where contestants are fighting for seconds.

Still, the debut of liquid hydrogen in racing may be one small step forward, said Tomoya Takahashi, president of Toyota's Gazoo Racing Co.

This is about building for the future. Electric cars are not the only answer, and the internal combustion engine holds potential, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Hydrogen cars Toyota

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 2:00 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Demand for green jobs to rise 15-20% every year in next decade: Report

green jobs
2 min read

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs, including OLEDs and QLEDs: Details

Acer launches Google TV-based smart TVs
2 min read

From Volleyball Star to Marketing Sensation: Mradul Mishra's Inspirational Journey to Success

Mradul-Mishra
4 min read

Manufacturing PMI hits 31-month high in May, helped by demand and output

gear line, manufacturing, economy, growth, PMI
3 min read
Volume Icon

TMS Ep445: GDP data, JioMart consolidation, new age stocks, WTO

TMS
2 min read

Most Popular

GDP growth at 6.1% in Q4, 7.2% in full FY23; construction, agri surprise

Economic growth, GDP
2 min read

Adani to raise $3.5 bn from equity share sale in three group companies

Adani, Adani Group
3 min read

Govt's fiscal deficit narrows to 6.4% of GDP for FY23, meets target

Fiscal Deficit
2 min read

India of 2023 is different from what it was in 2013: Morgan Stanley

Indian market, indian economy, consumer sentiment
3 min read

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon