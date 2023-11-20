Toyota launches Innova Hycross GX Limited edition, costs Rs 20 lakh

Without making much noise, Toyota has introduced a new limited-edition trim of the Innova Hycross at a price of Rs 20.07 to 20.22 lakh ex-showroom, Autocar India (ACI) has reported. The Innova Hycross GX limited edition is based on Innova's petrol GX variant and costs Rs 40,000 more than the regular GX, the report said. The limited edition variant gets minor enhancements on its exteriors as well as interiors.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited edition exteriors





Toyota has kept the exteriors minimal. The car gets a new chrome garnish on the grille that runs through the centre. Besides this, the front and rear bumpers come with new faux silver skid plates. There is also an option to get Platinum White exterior paint shade at a payment of an additional Rs 9,500. However, since the limited edition is derived from the GX trim of the Innova Hycross, it does not get bumper garnishes and larger alloy wheels, which are available in the top-end variants.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited edition interiors

While the updates on the exterior are not substantial, the same cannot be said about the changes introduced in the cabin. The interiors of the Limited edition get a new soft-touch, chestnut brown finish for the dashboard and door trims, which get a black plastic finish as in the regular GX trim, the ACI report said. Notably, the GX Limited edition variant has the option of both seven and eight-seater configurations.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited edition engine details

Toyota offers the same powertrain with the Limited edition Innova GX as it does with the base-level trim. The engine is a 2.0-litre petrol, naturally-aspirated petrol unit which is mated to a continuously variable transmission (CVT) gearbox. This engine returns 172 hp and 205 Nm of torque. In other words, the Limited edition misses out on the more fuel-efficient hybrid engine option.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited edition availability

The Autocar India report cited its sources and said that the Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition will be available only till December or while stocks last.