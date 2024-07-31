Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Toyota Motor project will revolutionise automobile sector: Maha CM Shinde

The company has inked the MoU to examine the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement

Eknath Shinde, Maharashtra CM

The MoU was signed at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai. | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday signed an agreement with the Maharashtra government to manufacture electric and hybrid cars, which Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said would revolutionise the automobile sector.
The MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) was signed at Sahyadri Guest House in Mumbai.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company has inked the MoU to examine the setting up of a greenfield manufacturing facility at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.
"Under the project, 4 lakh electric and hybrid cars are expected to be manufactured every year with an investment of Rs 20,000 crore, generating 8,000 direct jobs and indirect employment for 8,000. This project will revolutionise the automobile sector," Shinde said.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated: "Transforming Maharashtra, Developing Marathwada! Reaffirming its commitment to India; Toyota Kirloskar Motors is set to launch a Green Field Manufacturing Facility in Maharashtra!"

He said 850 acres of land was allotted for the manufacturing facility at AURIC (Aurangabad Industrial City), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.
State Industries minister Uday Samant said it was Fadnavis who convinced the Centre and Toyota Kirloskar and bring the project proposal to Maharashtra.

More From This Section

Motown's slow ride: Car sales in Gujarat hit speed bump in H1 of 2024

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu lead the race for Tesla's manufacturing unit

Steeling a march: Big Boys of steel pushing pedal to drive future mobility

India may lead global growth in light-vehicle production: S&P Global

Japan's Mitsubishi Motors set to join Honda-Nissan alliance: Report

The state government, in the last two days, cleared big-ticket investments of Rs 1 lakh crore which will generate 25,000 employment opportunities, he said.
In the next 15-20 days, another big ticket infrastructure project ill come to Maharashtra, Samant said, adding that a plan for setting up a bulk drugs park has been prepared and a final approval will be given in the next 15-20 days.
Taking a dig at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, Samant remarked that three years ago, the lack of a cabinet sub-committee for 15-18 months had led to diminished investor confidence regarding the incentives they could expect from the state government for setting up projects.
He also pointed out that Maharashtra had fallen to third place in attracting investments when MVA was in power.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Toyota to post jump in profit over hybrid demand, momentum may be slowing

Toyota global output tumbles in June, dragged down by Japan and China

China's BYD opens EV unit in Thailand; first factory in Southeast Asia

EV sales drop 14% to 106,081 units in June, signalling challenges ahead

We rely on demand pull; no excess stock with dealers, says Toyota

Topics : Toyota Motor Toyota Kirloskar Motor Toyota automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 7:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIsmail Haniyeh AssassinationOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon