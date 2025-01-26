Business Standard

Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 09:07 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Transport ministry proposes more sops for scrapping vehicles with BS-II

Transport ministry proposes more sops for scrapping vehicles with BS-II

At present, a discount of 25 per cent in Motor Vehicle tax is provided on purchase of a new vehicle after scrapping old personal vehicles

Cars

According to the draft notification, this discount would be applicable in case BS-II vehicles that fall under medium and heavy private and transport vehicles. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Listen to This Article

With an aim to get rid of high-polluting vehicles, the transport ministry has proposed to double the rebate up to 50 per cent in one-time tax on purchase of new vehicles after scrapping those with BS-II and earlier emission standards.

At present, a discount of 25 per cent in Motor Vehicle tax is provided on purchase of a new vehicle after scrapping old personal vehicles, while the rebate is capped at 15 per cent in case of commercial vehicles.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) in a draft notification issued on January 24 said up to 50 per cent discount would be applicable for all vehicles, both commercial and personal, that are BS-I compliant or were manufactured before the BS norms were introduced.

 

According to the draft notification, this discount would be applicable in case BS-II vehicles that fall under medium and heavy private and transport vehicles. 

The BS-I carbon emission norm for vehicles became mandatory in 2000, while the BS-II came into effect from 2002.

The transport ministry has launched the Voluntary Vehicle Modernization Program or Vehicle Scrapping Policy to create an ecosystem for phasing out unfit polluting vehicles across the country through a network of Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facilities (RVSFs) and Automated Testing Stations (ATSs).

Presently, there are 60-plus RVSFs across 17 states/UTs and 75-plus ATSs across 12 states/Union Territories operational in the country with many more in the pipeline.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Cars

Q3 auto preview: Healthy rural demand, new launches to aid revenue, Ebitda

two wheeler bikes auto sales

Two-wheelers not luxury, tax cut needed to spur demand: HMSI official

taxi, mobility, cabs, ola, uber

CNG taxi, autorickshaw fares to rise in Mumbai by Rs 3 from February 1

electric vehicle

India's EV revolution: 2025 will see electric cars outpace petrol, diesel

Premium(Above) Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara; (below) Hyundai's Creta Electric

India's flagship auto show sees 26 EV launches, charging infra in focus

Topics : automobile industry Cars Car scrapping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 26 2025 | 9:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon