TVS Motor announces launch of NTORQ 125 race edition in Philipppines

Two and three-wheeler maker TVS Motors on Monday announced the launch of the TVS NTORQ 125 Race Edition at the Makina Auto Show in Philippines.

The vehicle comes with TVS SmartXonnect TM that lets the rider connect their smartphone to the scooter, unlocking a host of smart connected features. These can be accessed through an advanced, fully digital instrument cluster that is loaded with 60 plus features, a company release said.

"Since the launch, TVS NTORQ 125 has been a favourite among Gen Z customers in the Philippines due to its striking appearance and connected features with TVS SmartXonnect TM," J Thangarajan, President Director, PT TVS Motor Company, Indonesia,was quoted as saying.

He added, the launch of TVS NTORQ 125 has been received very well in Philippines. "The scooter has become an immediate favourite and we are sure the new Race Edition will further find acceptance from the customers seeking an element of thrill and performance," he added.