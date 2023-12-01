TVS Motor November sales: Total sales up 31% YoY to 364,231 units

Major two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company sold 364,231 units in November 2023, a 31 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise, compared to the 277,123 units sold during the same period last year. Two-wheeler sales were up 34 per cent, increasing from 263,642 units in November 2022 to 352,103 units in November 2023, the company said in a regulatory filing with the BSE.

Domestic two-wheeler sales were up 50 per cent going up from 191,730 units in November 2022 to 287,017 units in November 2023. Motorcycle sales registered a growth of 19 per cent, with sales rising from 145,006 units in November 2022 to 172,836 in November 2023. Scooter sales registered an impressive rise of 62 per cent, with sales increasing from 83,679 units in November 2022 to 135,749 units in November 2023.

TVS Motors electric vehicle sales for November 2023

TVS sold a total of 16,872 units of electric two-wheelers in November 2023 as against 10,056 units sold in November 2022. The company continues to generate healthy demand for TVS iQube scooters.

TVS Motors exports for November 2023

The exports registered a downfall of 10.61 per cent, with sales sliding down from 84,134 units in November 2022, to 75,203 in November 2023. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 65,086 units in November 2023 as against 71,912 units in November 2022, the company said in the filing.

TVS Motors three-wheelers sales for November 2023

TVS sold 12,128 units of 3W in November 2023, against 13,481 units sold in November 2022, a year-on-year drop of 10 per cent.