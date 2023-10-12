Two-wheeler sales back on track; analysts expect 8-12% growth in FY24

After a lull in sales for the last few years, auto retail sales are limping back to normalcy in FY24, with September seeing a rise of 22 per cent in sales. The first half has been driven by a rise in demand owing to a lower base, a better rabi season, the marriage season, and an average monsoon. Analysts expect annual sales to be in the range of 8-12 per cent during FY24.

In a sign of relief, in August and September, retail sales numbers shared by the Federation of Automobile Dealers' Associations (FADA) are showing a positive trend compared to the pre-Covid numbers of FY20. In the month of September, the two-wheeler segment witnessed a rise from 1.08 million units last year to an all-time high of 1.31 million units in September 2023. This was higher compared to 1.18 million in September 2019. On the other hand, during the first half of the financial year, sales were seen up to 7.82 million units, compared to 7.31 million units during the same period last financial year. This was only a marginal dip of 2 per cent compared to 7.95 million during H1 FY20. However, the 2W segment is under stress, still far from its H1 FY19 peak of 9,727,200 units, reflecting the diverse challenges and successes within India's auto retail sector.





Also Read: “We have seen better than expected momentum in the two-wheeler space. The price rise of on-board diagnostics (OBD) was not as steep as expected. The scooter as a category has also picked up. Because of that, recovery has been faster than anticipated,” said Hemal N. Thakkar, senior practice leader and director of Crisil Market Intelligence and Analytics. According to Thakkar, the two-wheeler segment is expected to see a growth of at least 8-12 per cent during the year.Also Read: Two-wheeler sales of four major companies grow by 0.7% in September

“After multiple years of slowdown, the economy or 100 cc category, which was not doing well for three to four years, is actually seeing some growth. A lower base and a better sentiment from last year's rabi crop and marriage season are helping with this. I would say the rains have not been very good. Overall, it's a mixed bag,” Thakkar added.

Compared to September last year, almost all the players posted an increase, with Hero Motocorp posting a 31 per cent increase in sales year-on-year. The company now has a 27 per cent market share in the segment, compared to 25 per cent in September 2022. On the other hand, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India saw its market share dip from 28 per cent to 27 per cent, putting it in the number two position, though it posted a 17 per cent rise in sales. TVS Motor also saw its sales increase by 28 per cent during the period, while Bajaj Auto also increased by 29 per cent.

Industry experts are hoping for better numbers during the festive period's sweet spot, set to unfold over the next 42 days. “September's numbers were an all-time high for two-wheelers. We expect this number to improve during the festive season as the key impact will occur during Navratri and Diwali," said Manish Raj Singhania, president of FADA.

In the premium segment too, the increased competition through the launch of Harley Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400 has helped market leader Royal Enfield too with its sales increasing by 9 per cent during the month.

“Our interaction with channel partners indicates that festive offtake would likely grow 5-8 per cent (festive to festive). Entry-level segments continue to be laggards; volume recovery now hinges on the rest of the festive demand. On the other hand, demand for premium 2Ws/scooters continues to improve, mirroring the trend of prior months," said a report by Yes Securities.