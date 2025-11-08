Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / PM Modi to participate in Uttarakhand's silver jubilee programme on Nov 9

PM Modi to participate in Uttarakhand's silver jubilee programme on Nov 9

The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the inauguration of ‘India Mobile Congress 2025’, at Yashobhoomi in New Delhi

Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Dehradun and participate in a programme marking the Silver Jubilee Celebration of the formation of Uttarakhand on November 9 at around 12

The Prime Minister will also launch a commemorative postal stamp to mark the occasion and address the gathering.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects worth over Rs 8140 crores. This includes the inauguration of projects worth over Rs 930 crores and the laying of foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 7210 crores.

These projects cater to several key sectors, including drinking water, irrigation, technical education, energy, urban development, sports, and skill development.

 

The Prime Minister will also release a support amount of Rs 62 crores to more than 28,000 farmers directly into their bank accounts under the PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate include Dehradun water supply coverage for 23 zones under the AMRUT scheme, an electrical substation in Pithoragarh district, solar power plants in government buildings, and an AstroTurf Hockey Ground at Haldwani Stadium in Nainital, among others.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two key hydro-sector related projects - the Song Dam Drinking Water Project, which will supply 150 MLD (million litres per day) drinking water to Dehradun, and the Jamarani Dam Multipurpose Project in Nainital, which will provide drinking water, support irrigation and electricity generation.

Other projects whose foundation stone will be laid include electrical substations, the establishment of Women's Sports College in Champawat, and a state-of-the-art dairy plant in Nainital, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi Uttarakhand BJP

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 10:52 AM IST

