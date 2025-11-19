Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Auto sector seeks relief on Rs 2,500 cr cess credit lapse under GST 2.0

Auto sector seeks relief on Rs 2,500 cr cess credit lapse under GST 2.0

Industry bodies push the government to resolve lapsed compensation cess credits hurting small and mid-sized dealers

Auto Industry small Cars

Besides the compensation cess issues, the auto industry players also discussed matters relating to ease of doing business and issues faced on GST portal with the government officials in the meeting.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Auto industry representatives are understood to have taken up with the government the issue of Rs 2,500 crore compensation cess credits arising out of GST 2.0 regime in their pre-Budget meeting, according to sources.

Representatives from the auto industry, including Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in their meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and senior officials held on Tuesday, raised the matter and sought a resolution of the matter citing genuine concerns of dealers, which are mostly small and medium enterprises, a person aware of the development said.

The accumulated compensation cess lapsed on September 22 with new GST norms coming into effect.

 

In October this year, the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) moved the Supreme Court seeking relief over Rs 2,500 crore worth of compensation cess credits.

FADA had then asserted that its knocking at the doors of the Supreme Court was "not against reform, but for fairness and trust" as thousands of MSME auto dealers were hurting and "Rs 2,500 crore of genuine, tax-paid compensation cess credits now risk lapsing".

The dealers' concern stemmed from the unutilised compensation cess balance held in their books, which may not be carried forward under the revised GST framework. The industry body had earlier appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help tide over the issue of compensation cess.

Besides the compensation cess issues, the auto industry players also discussed matters relating to ease of doing business and issues faced on GST portal with the government officials in the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Volkswagen

Volkswagen pares India EV development costs amid hunt for partner

Travel

Moving India: Chennai, a city straining under its own transport speedpremium

Auto Industry small Cars

GST 2.0, customs reforms to boost Indo-Japan auto ties and EV push: Report

Tata Motors

Tata Motors PV shares fall 4.8% on JLR volume drop and margin cut

Cars

What are CAFE norms and why are small carmakers worried about them?

Topics : Industry News Auto industry Auto sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon