Ultraviolette Automotive bets big on new models to drive global expansion

Electric motorcycle maker Ultraviolette Automotive, which is planning to come up with a new 250,000-unit facility in Tamil Nadu's Hosur, on Thursday said it is targeting exports to contribute around 20-25 per cent to its total vehicle sales over the next two to three years. The company is targeting markets like Europe, North America, and Latin America for exports.

The company said this while introducing VX-100, its new 100V platform. Alongside the platform, it launched the X-47 Venom, which is the next generation of its X-47 Crossover and the first motorcycle built on this new architecture. The company is preparing to introduce four products over the next year on its new VX-100 electric vehicle platform, including the much-awaited Shockwave and Tesseract, alongside other motorcycles and scooters.

According to reports, bookings have already started for the X-47 Venom, and it will be sold at an introductory price of ₹2.65 lakh for the first 5,000 units, with the regular starting price set at ₹3 lakh. The motorcycle also establishes a new benchmark in electric two-wheeler (e2W) charging, with the capability to support 12 kilowatt (kW) DC fast charging.

The Bengaluru-based company will initially focus on around 20 European countries—including Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, and the UK—with its X-47 Venom motorcycle set to make its European debut at the EICMA motorcycle show in Milan on November 3.

“We are getting big on exports. Over the next two to three years, around 20-25 per cent of our entire vehicle sales will come from international markets. Europe, North America, and Latin America will be our focus markets,” Niraj Rajmohan, cofounder and chief technology officer of Ultraviolette Automotive, told Business Standard.

The company is investing around ₹800 crore in the Hosur unit, and it will add to the company's existing facility near Bengaluru, which can produce up to 50,000 units annually. Rajmohan said the Hosur unit will include multiple vehicle assembly lines and battery production lines, with battery manufacturing capacity too.

"We expect our demand to pick up once the new products are launched. We hope to sell around 20,000 vehicles a month, comprising around 10,000 scooters and 10,000 motorcycles within two years. In fact, monthly demand may cross 10,000 vehicles by the end of the next financial year," he added.

The X-47 Venom represents the next generation of the X-47 Crossover, combining enhanced performance, improved energy utilisation, faster charging, and advanced rider intelligence in a single package. With an Indian Driving Cycle (IDC) range of 343 km, peak power of 30 kW (40 hp), torque of 550 Nm (at the wheel), and a top speed of 155 kmph, the X-47 Venom is engineered for riders seeking high performance without compromising everyday usability.

The motorcycle accelerates from 0-100 kmph in 5.9 seconds, and has a kerb weight of 180 kg, making it up to 20 kg lighter than the previous generation. The motorcycle also offers cruise control at the push of a button for added convenience during sustained highway riding. It also continues to feature UV Hypersense (Radar Intelligence), reinforcing Ultraviolette’s focus on bringing next-generation rider technology to the two-wheeler segment.