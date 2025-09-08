Monday, September 08, 2025 | 04:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Auto / Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Volkswagen in advanced talks with US for investment deal amid tariff woes

Chief Executive Oliver Blume hoped for a quick solution "because we need to take decisions right now for localising our business there," he said

Volkswagen

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters MUNICH
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Volkswagen was in advanced talks with the U.S. government over substantial investments in the world's second-largest auto market, where tariffs have cost Europe's top carmaker billions of euros so far this year.
 
Chief Executive Oliver Blume told Reuters that Volkswagen did not appreciate an "assymmetric" deal between Brussels and Washington that foresees tariffs on EU auto imports of 15% and no tariffs for U.S. industrial goods imports into Europe.
 
"Therefore, we are counting on our plan on investments in the U.S.," which would boost local employment and VW's supply chain, Blume said at the IAA Munich car show, adding talks with the U.S. government were "very positive." Volkswagen is considering substantial investments to expand its U.S. business, including a plant for its Audi brand, and has held talks about how Washington could lend support.
   
He hoped for a quick solution "because we need to take decisions right now for localising our business there," he said.
 
Volkswagen is trying to soften the blow from U.S. auto import tariffs of 27.5%, which Blume said have cost the carmaker several billions of euros so far this year, mostly due to its Audi and Porsche brands' lack of local plants.

Also Read

Volkswagen

Volkswagen unveils compact electric SUV ahead of Munich auto show

car accident, road accident

Consumer protection: No manufacturing defect, no liability on carmakerpremium

Renault

Renault, Volkswagen, Skoda continue to struggle to boost sales in India

Volkswagen, Skoda

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India announces key leadership appointments

Volkswagen

European car major Volkswagen may drive more global models into India

 
Like its rivals, Volkswagen is waiting for current U.S.
 
auto import tariffs to fall to 15%, something the U.S.
 
administration under President Donald Trump has pledged to do.
 
Porsche was wedged in a "sandwich" between tariffs and a weak Chinese market more than any other automaker, said Blume, who is also CEO of the luxury sportscar maker.
 
Blume confirmed that his dual CEO role - which has drawn criticism from shareholders and unions - was not permanent, and that it was still open which of the two he might give up.

More From This Section

cars, auto industry

GST impact hits festival auto retail sales, growth modest at 3% in Aug

car sales, passenger vehicle

Auto sales rise 0.02% in August, GST 2.0 defers sales to September

Tata Nexon

From Hyundai to Tata Motors, here's how much cheaper cars get under GST 2.0

electric vehicle, ev industry

Looking at India for small e-cars as GST rate cuts boost market: VW CEO

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai to cut prices by up to ₹2.4 lakh; Tata Motors by ₹4.65 lakh on CVs

Topics : Volkswagen Auto industry US government Investment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon