Monday, April 14, 2025 | 07:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / European carmaker Volkswagen plans to bring more global models to India

European carmaker Volkswagen plans to bring more global models to India

The brand's India strategy remains focused on selective participation in segments where it can use its global resources

Volkswagen

The launch of the Tiguan R-Line is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium midsize SUV segment. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Anjali Singh Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Trying to position itself as a premium brand, European car major Volkswagen has brought its most expensive offering to date in India — a premium SUV, the Tiguan R-Line, starting at Rs 48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) — and is also aiming to bring in more global models in the coming year.
 
The company said that with the strategic decision to position Volkswagen as a premium brand in India, it is selectively entering segments where it can best leverage its global technology and supply chain strengths. Its upcoming launch is the Golf GTI, a premium hatchback, which is set for an India debut next month.
 
 
The brand's India strategy remains focused on selective participation in segments where it can use its global resources. “You have to monetise your competitive advantages. The segments we choose will align with that,” Ashish Gupta, brand director at Volkswagen India, said.
 
The launch of the Tiguan R-Line is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium midsize SUV segment. The company is targeting a 3 per cent market share in the overall passenger vehicle segment over the next three to five years, supported by upcoming product launches, including potential electric vehicles, subject to regulatory clarity.
 
The Tiguan R-Line is being imported as a fully built unit under the GSR 870 rule, which caps Volkswagen’s import volume at 2,500 units annually for the entire group. This rule allows vehicle manufacturers to import a limited number of vehicles under specific categories without the need for full homologation in India, provided they meet certain international standards.

Also Read

Volkswagen

Volkswagen to introduce 'import fee' on cars hit by 25% tariffs: Report

Skoda Eynaq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen exports from India increases to 40% in 2024

US cars

Volkswagen, Stellantis, others fined $495 mn over EU recycling cartel

Samsung

Govt slaps Samsung with $601 million tax demand for telecom imports

Volkswagen

Quashing Volkswagen's $1.4 bn tax bill would be 'catastrophic', says govt

 
Gupta said, “The premium entry-luxury SUV segment in India stands at around 3,500 to 4,000 units a month. It’s a sizeable market, and that’s where we’re positioning the new-generation Tiguan R-Line. The vehicle brings strong road presence and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies.”
 
In FY25, Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group held a market share of 2.03 per cent, selling 84,222 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Volkswagen India is estimated to have less than a 1 per cent share of the passenger vehicle market at the moment.
 
Commenting on electric vehicles, Gupta said all manufacturers are preparing EV strategies, but the pace of adoption in India will depend on policy clarity and geopolitical conditions. “Nobody in this country can say they don’t have an EV plan. But the pace will depend on how things pan out over the next year,” he stated.
 
Addressing concerns about import tariffs and global trade tensions, he noted that such issues affect business viability. However, he added that they could influence discussions around free trade agreements.
 
Deliveries for the Tiguan R-Line are scheduled to begin on April 23.

More From This Section

IndiGo

IndiGo to move operations from Delhi's Terminal 2 to T1 from April 15

Godrej Enterprises Group Logo

Godrej Industries acquires Savannah Surfactants' food additives business

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

Tata power

Tata Power Renewable Energy, NTPC join hands to set up 200 MW green project

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy's new SNACC app now delivering in Noida, Gurugram in 10 minutes

Topics : Volkswagen Luxury carmakers automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 7:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedDelhi Weather ForecastLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon