European carmaker Volkswagen plans to bring more global models to India

Trying to position itself as a premium brand, European car major Volkswagen has brought its most expensive offering to date in India — a premium SUV, the Tiguan R-Line, starting at Rs 48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) — and is also aiming to bring in more global models in the coming year.
The company said that with the strategic decision to position Volkswagen as a premium brand in India, it is selectively entering segments where it can best leverage its global technology and supply chain strengths. Its upcoming launch is the Golf GTI, a premium hatchback, which is set for an India debut next month.
The brand's India strategy remains focused on selective participation in segments where it can use its global resources. “You have to monetise your competitive advantages. The segments we choose will align with that,” Ashish Gupta, brand director at Volkswagen India, said.
The launch of the Tiguan R-Line is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the premium midsize SUV segment. The company is targeting a 3 per cent market share in the overall passenger vehicle segment over the next three to five years, supported by upcoming product launches, including potential electric vehicles, subject to regulatory clarity.
The Tiguan R-Line is being imported as a fully built unit under the GSR 870 rule, which caps Volkswagen’s import volume at 2,500 units annually for the entire group. This rule allows vehicle manufacturers to import a limited number of vehicles under specific categories without the need for full homologation in India, provided they meet certain international standards.
Gupta said, “The premium entry-luxury SUV segment in India stands at around 3,500 to 4,000 units a month. It’s a sizeable market, and that’s where we’re positioning the new-generation Tiguan R-Line. The vehicle brings strong road presence and is equipped with a comprehensive suite of advanced technologies.”
In FY25, Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group held a market share of 2.03 per cent, selling 84,222 units, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA). Volkswagen India is estimated to have less than a 1 per cent share of the passenger vehicle market at the moment.
Commenting on electric vehicles, Gupta said all manufacturers are preparing EV strategies, but the pace of adoption in India will depend on policy clarity and geopolitical conditions. “Nobody in this country can say they don’t have an EV plan. But the pace will depend on how things pan out over the next year,” he stated.
Addressing concerns about import tariffs and global trade tensions, he noted that such issues affect business viability. However, he added that they could influence discussions around free trade agreements.
Deliveries for the Tiguan R-Line are scheduled to begin on April 23.