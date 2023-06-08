close

Volkswagen launches new trims of Virtus, Taigun with 1.5 ltr TSI EVO engine

Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said it has launched new trims of its mid-sized sedan Virtus and Taigun sports utility vehicle

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Taigun comes with all of that backed by the German promise of superior brand quality.

Last Updated : Jun 08 2023 | 7:30 PM IST
Volkswagen Passenger Cars India on Thursday said it has launched new trims of its mid-sized sedan Virtus and Taigun sports utility vehicle.

The company has introduced the Virtus with a six-speed manual transmission on the GT Plus variant, priced at Rs 16.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Besides, the automaker said it has introduced two new variants of Taigun -- GT DSG and GT Plus, at an introductory price of Rs 16.79 lakh and Rs 17.77 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom).

"With its strong legacy of fun-to-drive, the GT badge was introduced on the Performance Line (1.5l TSI EVO engine) variants of Taigun and Virtus. Today, we are taking a step further and democratizing the GT badge by introducing newer variants for customers to choose from," Volkswagen Passenger Cars India Brand Director Ashish Gupta said in a statement.

The new variants of Taigun and Virtus will be available across the 161 sales touchpoints in 121 cities in India, the company said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Volkswagen automobile industry automobile manufacturer

First Published: Jun 08 2023 | 7:30 PM IST

