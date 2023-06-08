As lithium prices head north, salt might soon end up powering EV's

By Mark Burton

Carmakers who faced skyrocketing prices for lithium and other battery metals last year could increasingly adopt sodium-based cells in the future, helping to alleviate strains on raw materials as sales of electric vehicles surge, according to BloombergNEF.



“Sodium-ion batteries are an alternative technology that can release some pressure on lithium’s complex and growing supply chain,” BloombergNEF analysts said in the report. “While the relative share of sodium-ion in the base case may look small, the absolute growth is very significant, which is a consequence of how quickly the whole market is growing.” In a new analysis of the technology, BloombergNEF said it expects sodium to take market share from the cheapest, lowest-range end of the car market in China, and that by 2035 it could displace about 272,000 tons of demand for lithium. That is projected to account for about 7% of the overall market that year. If protracted lithium shortages emerge, the switch could be much more aggressive, BNEF said in the report published Thursday.

Also Read India needs Rs 33,750 cr to set up Li-ion cell, battery mfg plants: CEEW Lohum collaborates with ACKO to recycle, reuse lithium batteries for EVs Stride Ventures invests Rs 75 cr in swapping network provider Battery Smart India's EV battery challenge to China hampered by lithium, copper crunch Jaguar Land Rover revs up for electric race; can it meet its 2030 target? In a bid to drive volumes, Triumph to launch its 400cc bike on July 5 Hero MotoCorp to drive in mid, budget-range EVs in FY25: CEO Gupta 4x4 war goes off-road: Maruti's Jimny has foot on lifestyle SUV throttle Ford Motor issues recall notice for 125,000 vehicles that could catch fire Maruti prices Jimny competitively at Rs 12.74 lakh to match Mahindra Thar



While broad commercialization could still be a few years away, the promise of sodium-based batteries has sparked widespread discussion about whether they could become popular enough to help alleviate shortages of lithium as a demand surge in mainstream and high-end EVs continues. Sodium’s appeal stems from its abundance in rock salts and brines around the world, but lagged other battery metals’ in terms of performance. China’s roll out of low-cost EVs based on sodium-based cells could represent something of a watershed moment for the technology.



While that could involve a major supply-chain overhaul, the widespread adoption of low-cost lithium-iron-phosphate batteries over the past few years offers an illustration of how quickly new battery technologies can be adopted in response to rising raw material costs, they said. In an extreme scenario, if lithium miners fail to keep pace as consumption surges with the next generation of high-end batteries, substitution for sodium in the mass car market could reduce overall lithium demand by 37%, the equivalent of 1.4 million tons by 2035, BNEF said.



With both supply and demand for battery metals growing at a breakneck pace, forecasting the path of future growth in the industry has proven a challenging and contentious pursuit. “BNEF expects that sodium-ion’s energy density in 2025 will be comparable with that of LFP in the early 2020s, when LFP took a significant share of global battery demand.”



Already, the potential success of sodium-ion batteries is becoming too big to ignore for consumers who’ll need to decide who’s right. Technical breakthroughs in both battery chemistries and extraction techniques could have major knock-on consequences in the market within the next few years, leading some analysts to forecast big rallies while others — like Goldman Sachs Group Inc. — say there’s no end in sight to a recent slump in prices.