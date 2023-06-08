BluSmart places order for 500 units of MG's ZS EV electric vehicle



The move comes as BluSmart ups the ante against Uber Technologies Inc and Ola Cabs. In May this year, BluSmart had raised $42 million from investors including BP Ventures, the investment arm of energy giant BP Plc to take on the two operators. BluSmart had said that it would use the capital to more than double its fleet to 10,000 over the next year and expand into major cities. Electric car maker MG Motor India on Wednesday said that BluSmart, a ride-hailing startup that uses only electric vehicles, has ordered 500 units of its MG ZS EV.



The addition of 500 MG ZS EVs expands our premium fleet, enabling us to cater to more consumers and encourage their transition to electric mobility, he added. Anmol Singh Jaggi, co-founder and CEO, BluSmart said, "Our partnership with MG Motor India comes at an important milepost as we rapidly expand our operations in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru. This partnership exemplifies our shared commitment to revolutionise and decarbonise mobility in the country.”



"We are happy to join forces with BluSmart on our collective mission towards faster adoption of sustainable mobility,” Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said. “This order of ZS EV SUVs not only demonstrates BluSmart’s confidence in our commitment to electric mobility but also reflects our shared vision of creating a robust EV ecosystem in India.” The ZS EV is an electric SUV, which is equipped with a 50.3kWH battery that covers 461 kms in a single charge and delivers 176PS of power.

The Gurgaon- headquartered BluSmart is currently valued at $250 million. BluSmart was started in December 2019 by Anmol Jaggi and four others with the idea of bringing a greener ride-hailing option to the Indian market.

