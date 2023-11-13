Sensex (-0.50%)
64933.87 -325.58
Nifty (-0.42%)
19443.55 -82.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6300.60 + 15.65
Nifty Midcap (0.07%)
41009.70 + 26.85
Nifty Bank (-0.24%)
43891.25 -105.40
Heatmap

Volkswagen to cut administrative personnel costs by 20% in savings drive

The specific details of the drive at Volkswagen's passenger car brand, announced in June and currently being defined in talks between management and the workers council, are due to be set by December

Volkswagen

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters Berlin
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 6:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article


Volkswagen plans to cut administrative personnel costs by a fifth as part of a cost-cutting package to save 10 billion euros ($10.8 billion) by 2026, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Monday, citing an internal company podcast.

Gunnar Kilian, Volkswagen's board member for human resources, said in conversation with VW brand chief Thomas Schaefer that the cuts would focus on cost reduction rather than headcount, according to the Handelsblatt report.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Volkswagen did not comment on the article, but said in an emailed statement on Monday the company would take advantage of a "demographic curve" in its plans, referring to the impending retirement of the baby boomer generation that outnumbers succeeding generations.

The specific details of the drive at Volkswagen's passenger car brand, announced in June and currently being defined in talks between management and the workers council, are due to be set by December.

The aim of the cost cuts is to boost a flagging margin, at 3.4% in the first nine months of this year, to 6.5%, part of a company-wide drive to improve profitability as Volkswagen transitions to producing electric vehicles.

An internal flyer circulated by Volkswagen in July and seen by Reuters showed that the company had offered a part-time retirement plan to workers born in 1966 and expects around 3,000 people to take up the offer, in one move to bring down costs without firing staff.

Volkswagen has signed an agreement with the workers council to secure jobs until 2029, and the council has repeatedly said it will not allow changes to that agreement.

Also Read

Volkswagen prepping its 7-seater SUV Tayron, India launch likely in 2025

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India to commence exports to Vietnam from 2024

Volkswagen offering up to Rs 1.40 lakh discounts on Taigun and Virtus

Volkswagen Virtus GT DSG launched in India at Rs 16.19 lakh, details here

Mahindra to use Volkswagen's MEB components for EV production in India

MoRTH proposes installation of inbuilt collision warning system in 4-Ws

PV wholesales touch all-time high for October even as car sales dip

Passenger vehicles, 3-wheelers report highest ever sales in October: Siam

Clearing the air: 2 out of 3 app-based cabs may go off road in Delhi

Lotus Cars makes India debut with Eletre electric SUV at Rs 2.55 crore

Topics : Volkswagen Germany automobile industry

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTorrent Power Share PriceND vs NZ Semi FinalVirat KohliAyodhya DeepotsavSalman Khan | Tiger 3World Cup 2023 Points Table

Elections 2023

Remote villages in Rajasthan to have polling stations for the first timeG Kishan Reddy hits out at Telangana govt over Hyderabad godown fire

World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli named captain of Cricket Australia's Team of World Cup 2023Virender Sehwag, Aravinda de Silva, Edulji inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

India News

Ayodhya sets new Guinness world record, light up over 22 lakh diyasIndian Railways cancels train operations on Nilgiri Mountain Rail route

Economy News

Manufacturing accelerates in Q2, likely to sustain in FY24: Ficci studyPalm and sun oil imports rise to record highs on rebound in consumption
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon