VW Group targets 5% India PV share by 2030, eyes sub-4 metre SUV

The group, which had a 2.34 per cent share of India’s passenger vehicle market in FY26, according to Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) data, said it is currently below 3 per cent on a monthly basis and would need additional product interventions to nearly double that share over the next few years.

“Today we are below 3 per cent, typically between 2.5 per cent and 2.7 per cent on a monthly basis,” Piyush Arora, managing director and CEO of Škoda Auto Volkswagen India, said. “To reach 5 per cent, we need more product interventions, and those will come in ICE as well as alternate fuel formats before the turn of the decade.”

The company did not commit to a timeline for a Volkswagen-branded sub-4 metre SUV, but Arora indicated the segment remains under evaluation. “It is a compelling segment because it is almost close to 29–30 per cent of the overall market, and we continue to evaluate that segment,” he said, suggesting the group sees room to expand beyond its current SUV line-up.

For now, however, Volkswagen’s immediate focus is on scaling volumes through the Taigun, its midsize SUV, rather than filling lower-segment portfolio gaps.

Nitin Kohli, brand director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said the strategy is to extract more growth from existing India 2.0 products led by Taigun and Virtus.

“Any new model intervention in the industry typically gives growth in the range of 18–22 per cent. Our attempt is to do better than that with the new model we have today,” Kohli said, outlining the company’s volume expectations from the refreshed Taigun.

Volkswagen has positioned Taigun as central to its premiumisation strategy, with Kohli saying the model covers a substantial part of the addressable SUV market and will remain the volume driver in the near term. The company recently began production of the updated Taigun at its Pune plant, where Škoda Auto Volkswagen India crossed cumulative output of 143,000 Taigun units.

The group’s future portfolio expansion will not be limited to internal combustion engine vehicles. Arora said alternate fuel products — including EVs and potentially CNG — will form part of the roadmap before 2030. On EVs, he said India remains at an early adoption stage with around 4 per cent penetration, but Volkswagen expects that to rise into double digits by decade-end.

On CNG, Arora said the company is “actively evaluating opportunities”, noting that the fuel now accounts for 19–20 per cent of India’s passenger vehicle market, though earlier it did not align with Volkswagen’s customer profile.

Exports remain a strategic pillar for the group, with around 30 per cent of total production from India shipped overseas. Arora said West Asia contributes to exports, though it is not the largest regional market, with Mexico, South Africa, North Africa and Southeast Asia accounting for bigger shares.

The conflict in West Asia, however, is beginning to create pressure on logistics and input costs. “We have seen some disruption in material movement, but because of lead times, the impact may only be seen in future periods. At this point, our operations are not affected,” Arora said.

He added that rising commodity prices — especially aluminium, plastics and precious metals — are being closely monitored. “If inflationary pressures are sustained, we may eventually need to pass some of that on to customers,” he said, though no pricing decision has yet been taken.