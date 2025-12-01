Monday, December 01, 2025 | 07:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

All probable causes of Air India plane crash are being investigated: Govt

A total of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, died when a London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12

air india plane crash

Aircraft debris at the crash site of Air India flight AI171 in Ahmedabad | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

The civil aviation ministry on Monday said all probable causes leading to the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad in June are being investigated and emphasised that the preliminary probe report contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time.

A total of 260 people, including 241 passengers and crew members, died when a London Gatwick-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 aircraft crashed soon after take off from Ahmedabad on June 12. Only one passenger survived. The plane was operating the flight AI171.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which is probing the fatal accident, came out with its preliminary report on July 12. Certain concerns have been raised regarding the probe in certain quarters.

 

The preliminary report contains factual information based on the evidence available at that point in time. The investigation is in progress. All probable causes leading to the accident are being investigated, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol told Rajya Sabha on Monday.

In a written reply, the minister also said the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has established comprehensive Civil Aviation Regulations (CARs) to ensure the safe operation and maintenance of aircraft.

In the crash, 260 people, including 12 crew members, died, and 75 individuals were injured.

Citing Air India, the minister said an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh has been released to the next of kin of 237 deceased and for the remaining 11 people, interim compensation to their kin is at various stages of verification.

"The process for final compensation has also been initiated for all deceased, and communication has been sent to the next of kin(s) for seeking the required information.

"Out of the 75 injured individuals, full and final compensation has been settled for 43, whereas interim compensation has been released for 24. For the remaining 8 injured individuals, interim compensation is at various stages of verification. The final compensation process has also been initiated for the individuals who have received interim compensation," Mohol said in a separate written reply.

In addition, ex gratia payments of Rs 1 crore each from Tata Trusts to the families of the deceased have been made to 86 next of kin, including 6 crew members.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 01 2025 | 7:05 PM IST

