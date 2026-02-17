Baramati crash: AAIB seeks NTSB's assistance to retrieve data from CVRs

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on Tuesday said it has sought assistance from the US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) to retrieve data from the cockpit voice recorder (CVR) of the Learjet 45 aircraft that crashed in Baramati on January 28.

The crash killed all five people on board, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

According to the AAIB, the aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders, both of which were exposed to intense heat for a prolonged period during the accident and sustained fire damage.

ALSO READ: 4-member DGCA team visits Ajit Pawar plane crash site in Baramati The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3Harris Technologies (formerly L3-Communications), has been successfully downloaded at the AAIB Flight Recorder Laboratory in India, the Bureau said in a statement.

However, the CVR — manufactured by Honeywell — is undergoing detailed technical examination. The AAIB said it has sought assistance from the “Accredited Representative of the State of Manufacture” for specialised support in data retrieval from the CVR.

In this case, the State of Manufacture is the United States, as the Learjet 45 was manufactured there. Under International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Annex 13 provisions, the US is entitled to nominate an accredited representative to support the investigation. The NTSB would provide technical expertise, particularly in retrieving and interpreting data from the US-manufactured cockpit voice recorder, while the probe continues to be led by India’s AAIB.

The AAIB said it is following all prescribed technical and procedural protocols to ensure a “comprehensive, objective and evidence-based” investigation. It added that it remains committed to transparency and will share further information at an appropriate stage.

The Bureau also urged all stakeholders to avoid speculation and allow the investigation to proceed in accordance with established procedures.