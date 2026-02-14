IndiGo plans to hire over 1,000 pilots after December flight crisis

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, is planning to hire more than 1,000 pilots in one of the biggest recruitment drives undertaken by an Indian carrier, according to a report by The Economic Times.

The move comes in the aftermath of widespread flight disruptions in December 2025, when the airline was forced to cancel over 5,000 flights in seven days after facing an acute shortage of crew. The crisis followed the implementation of revised pilot duty and rest norms by the civil aviation regulator.

The fresh recruitment will include trainee first officers, senior first officers and captains, according to the notice on the company’s website. One of the hiring notices also states that the airline is open to recruiting pilots without prior experience on the Airbus A320 aircraft, the primary aircraft type in its fleet.

Scrutiny following the flight crisis

The disruption stemmed from new rest regulations introduced by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The rules capped the number of landings a pilot can perform between midnight and 6 am and increased weekly rest requirements.

An investigation by the regulator found that IndiGo had not adequately scaled up hiring or accelerated training to align with the new norms. As a result, pilots were stretched thin, with frequent reassignments, longer duty hours and extended “deadheading”, where crew travel as passengers to operate flights from another location.

The DGCA’s probe highlighted what it described as an overriding focus on ‘maximising utilisation of crew, aircraft and network resources’, which significantly reduced roster buffer margins. Crew rosters were structured to maximise duty periods, relying heavily on tail swaps, extended duty patterns and minimal recovery time. This, the regulator said, compromised roster integrity and weakened operational resilience.

The investigation revealed that while IndiGo required 2,422 captains to operate its schedule, it had 2,357 at the time. However, after the crisis, DGCA granted temporary exemptions from night-duty restrictions until February 10 to ease immediate operational pressures.

Expanding the training pipeline

The airline upgrades approximately 20 to 25 first officers to captains each month through its internal training pipeline. However, trainee first officers require about six months of training before they can operate as full-fledged first officers. Only those with a minimum of 1,500 flying hours are eligible for captaincy, though airlines may impose higher thresholds. The report cited a senior official as saying that the airline is now proactively building a pipeline of pilots to match its rapid aircraft induction plan. IndiGo inducts around four new aircraft every month and requires a steady expansion of crew to sustain high utilisation levels.

While the DGCA mandates three sets of pilots per aircraft, including one captain and one first officer in each set, IndiGo’s high aircraft utilisation means its effective requirement is more than double that baseline.

In addition to hiring, the airline is restructuring its network to introduce greater operational buffers. Schedule buffers, which were negligible in December, have been increased to 3 per cent in February. Standby crew levels have also been raised to a minimum of 15 per cent.