Saturday, February 14, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Changi Airport Group seeking partners for Indian airport projects: Chairman

Changi Airport Group seeking partners for Indian airport projects: Chairman

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and the government plans to offer more airports to private players on a public-private partnership model

Changi airport, Singapore

The group operates Singapore's Changi Airport, one of Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, which provides connectivity to around 170 cities worldwide | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2026 | 1:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Changi Airport Group's Chairman Lim Ming Yan on Saturday said the group is closely monitoring opportunities for airport projects in India and emphasised the need for having local partners for a win-win situation.

The group operates Singapore's Changi Airport, one of Asia's most connected international aviation hubs, which provides connectivity to around 170 cities worldwide.

Noting that India is definitely a growth market, Lim Ming Yan said, "We monitor very closely, and we are watching in fact on how we could perhaps be involved with some of these airport projects...there are many ways in which you can get involved".

India is one of the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, and the government plans to offer more airports to private players on a public-private partnership model.

 

Changi Airport Group has investments in Durgapur Airport, West Bengal.

Also Read

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

FIA opposes govt's bid to tighten cabin crew fatigue management rules

Akasa Air, Akasa airlines

Akasa Air Chief Commercial Officer Praveen Iyer resigns, to exit in April

Changi airport, Singapore

Singapore sees over 1.2 million Indian visitors in 2025: What drove growth

Indigo

IndiGo puts focus on building resilience after December operations glitch

Changi airport, Singapore

SICCI says business momentum between Indian-Singapore building steadily

Lim Ming Yan said Durgapur airport was doing very well and that the group has been able to add value to the airport despite being relatively small.

According to Lim Ming Yan, Changi Airport Group is good at managing airports and is happy to continue to work with investors who are familiar with the local context, while the group can bring its technical competency.

"To work with partners who can take care of some aspects of the business, and we bring some value that we are good at... that perhaps will be a win-win situation," he said while speaking at the ET Now Global Business Summit 2026.

He also said that civil aviation infrastructure in India has improved significantly in the last 20 years, and the improvements will continue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Indigo

IndiGo plans to hire over 1,000 pilots after December flight crisis

DGCA

DGCA puts stricter breath analyser test norms in place for pilots

Indigo

IndiGo faces ₹1.27 cr penalty over GST input tax credit, to challenge order

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu

Study underway to address height curbs for buildings near airports: Naidu

Air India

DGCA fines Air India ₹1 cr for flying plane without airworthiness permit

Topics : airport Airports in India Indian aviation Indian aviation market Singapore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2026 | 1:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIT Stocks todayStocks to Buy TodayIBM Hiring 2026Gold and Silver Price todayOTT This WeekFractal Analytics IPO AllotmentUS Taiwan Trade DealQ3 Results Today