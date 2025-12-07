Sunday, December 07, 2025 | 08:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India rolls out 'proactive' measures for passengers amid disruptions

Air India rolls out 'proactive' measures for passengers amid disruptions

To provide greater flexibility, they have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings

Air India

Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In view of the widespread disruptions that travellers across India are currently experiencing, Air India and Air India Express have announced a series of proactive measures to help those stranded reach their destinations.

According to a statement from the airline, since December 4, both carriers have proactively capped economy-class airfares on non-stop domestic flights to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems. Both airlines are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on December 6.

To provide greater flexibility, they have introduced a special waiver of change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

 

With this, passengers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as appropriate) or can cancel their bookings with a full refund (without any cancellation fee applied). This one-time waiver applies to changes or cancellations made by December 8. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply.

"Passengers who wish to reschedule or cancel their bookings with the one-time waiver can do so on the 24x7 contact centres of either carrier or through travel agents worldwide. Travellers can also do so through its chatbot, Tia, available on WhatsApp at +91 63600 12345, on the website, in the mobile app, and on Facebook Messenger, a statement said.

Also Read

Air India

Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation of domestic bookings

Air India

Air India, AI Express look to add capacity amid IndiGo flight disruptions

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo apologises for disruptions, offers refunds and full waiver to flyers

airport, airport infra, aeroplane, flights

India's pilot fatigue rules explained: Why FDTL is disrupting flight schedules

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar expresses dismay at Air India's handling of her Sitar

"Additionally, to address high call volumes and minimise response times, Air India and Air India Express have deployed additional resources at their 24x7 contact centres. They have shared the contact details of Air India: +91 11 6932 9333 and Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600," it added.

Further, they are maximising seat availability across all flights on their expansive networks. Wherever operationally feasible, eligible Economy Class passengers would be upgraded to higher cabins at no additional cost so that every available seat can be utilised to help stranded travellers. Both carriers are also operating additional flights on key routes to help travellers and their baggage reach their destinations as quickly as possible.

They will also offer special discounted fares and benefits on their websites and mobile apps for students, senior citizens, members of the armed forces, and their dependents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Peter Elbers, IndiGo CEO

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo CEO Elbers on flight disruptions

indigo airlines, indigo

DGCA panel to review disruptions as IndiGo says 95% connectivity restored

IndiGo, Bird Strike

Operated 700 flights on Friday: IndiGo; points at 1,600 cancellations

Air India plane crash

Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington next week on Air India crash

indigo airlines, indigo

Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

Topics : Air India Indian aviation Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 07 2025 | 8:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon