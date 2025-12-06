Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 11:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation of domestic bookings

Air India announces waiver on change or cancellation of domestic bookings

It also said both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday

Air India

To provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings, the airline said | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Five days after the IndiGo flight disruptions that left thousands of passengers stranded at airports pan-India, Tata Group-owned Air India on Saturday said it has taken several measures to "help" fliers, including introducing a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings.

It also said Air India, along with its subsidiary Air India Express, has "proactively" capped economy airfares on non-stop domestic flights from December 4 to prevent the usual demand-supply dynamics applied by automated revenue management systems.

It also said both carriers are also in the process of ensuring compliance with the latest directive on airfare caps announced by the Civil Aviation Ministry on Saturday.

 

To provide greater flexibility, Air India and Air India Express have introduced a special waiver on change or cancellation fees on eligible domestic bookings, the airline said.

With this, customers who booked their flights with either carrier until December 4 for travel until December 15 can reschedule their bookings to a future date without paying the applicable rescheduling fee (within the validity of the purchased ticket, as applicable) or can cancel their bookings with full refund (without any cancellation fee applied).

This one-time waiver is applicable for a change or cancellation made until December 8, 2025. Fare difference, if any, in case of rescheduling will apply, it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India plane crash

Indian, US investigators to meet in Washington next week on Air India crash

indigo airlines, indigo

Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

indigo airlines, indigo

MoCA directs IndiGo to trace and deliver baggage within next 48 hours

indigo airlines, indigo

Travel operators offer 100% refunds amid Indigo flight cancellations

IndiGo flight disruptions: Govt imposes caps amid surge in ticket prices

IndiGo flight disruptions: Govt imposes caps amid surge in ticket prices

Topics : Air India air india express IndiGo

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 11:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeBigg Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon