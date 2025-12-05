Friday, December 05, 2025 | 03:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo apologises for disruptions, offers refunds and full waiver to flyers

IndiGo apologises for disruptions, offers refunds and full waiver to flyers

In an official statement, IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers and expressed regret over the situation

IndiGo explained that the disruptions were due to a serious operational crisis over the past few days. (Photo: Reuters)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 3:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday apologised to flyers over massive flight cancellations and operational disruptions, offering refund and waiver on cancellations.
 
In an official statement, IndiGo acknowledged the inconvenience caused to passengers and expressed regret over the situation. "To each one of our customers – We are truly sorry and we will take care!" the airline said.
 
IndiGo explained that the disruptions were due to a serious operational crisis over the past few days. Many passengers faced long waits at airports with limited information, and short-term cancellations were required to reboot systems and progressively restore normal operations. 
   

IndiGo lists measures for passengers

 
The airline has outlined several measures to support passengers:

  • Refunds: All refunds for cancelled flights will be automatically processed to the original mode of payment.
  • Cancellation & Reschedule Waiver: Full waiver on cancellations or reschedule requests for travel between 5 December 2025 and 15 December 2025.
  • Accommodation & Transport: Thousands of hotel rooms and surface transport arrangements across cities for passengers.
  • Food & Snacks: Efforts to provide meals and refreshments at airports.
  • Senior Citizen Support: Lounge access being arranged wherever possible.
 

What should passengers do now?

 
IndiGo has urged passengers to stay informed and avoid unnecessary trips to airports:
 
  • Check flight status online and follow notifications before heading to the airport.
  • Be patient with contact centre wait times, as capacity has been increased to handle queries.
  • Use IndiGo’s AI assistant, 6Eskai, for assistance with flight status, refunds and rebookings: goIndiGo.in/6Eskai
   

When will operations return to normal?

 
IndiGo said today is expected to be the peak day of cancellations, as the airline focuses on rebooting systems and schedules. Progressive improvements are planned for the coming days, with teams working closely with the DGCA and Ministry of Civil Aviation to restore regular operations.
 
The airline assured passengers that incremental progress will be visible soon and reaffirmed its commitment to earning back customer trust.
 
"Our frontline staff and the entire team remain dedicated to restoring normal operations and helping every customer with care and respect. Thank you for your patience, understanding and kindness during this difficult time. We shall keep you updated on the progress on an ongoing basis," said the airline on its official X account.
 
  

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

