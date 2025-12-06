Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

Cancelled 800 flights today; addressing refund issues on priority: IndiGo

Domestic carrier IndiGo has said it cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, much lower than Friday's number of more than 1,000, and it is addressing all customer refund issues on "priority".

Earlier in the morning, the civil aviation ministry directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for cancelled flights by Sunday evening | (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic carrier IndiGo has said it cancelled over 800 flights on Saturday, much lower than Friday's number of more than 1,000, and it is addressing all customer refund issues on "priority".

The airline, which has been granted major relaxations by the DGCA in the second phase of the new flight duty and rest period norms for pilots, after it told the aviation safety regulator that it was facing significant transitional challenges in roster planning and crew availability under Phase-2 FDTL requirements, also said it is working "determinedly" to bring its operations back on track across the network.

"The number of cancellations on Saturday dropped below 850 flights, much lower compared to Friday. We are continuing to work towards reducing this number progressively over the next few days," IndiGo said in a statement.

 

The airline's teams are focused on stabilising schedules, reducing delays, and supporting customers through this period, it said, adding, "We are also working closely with all airports and partners to ensure timely updates are provided to customers at terminals, on our website, and via direct notifications."  For refund assistance, the airline said, customers can visit its website or contact the customer support.

Earlier in the morning, the civil aviation ministry directed the airline to complete the ticket refund process for cancelled flights by Sunday evening, and ensure baggage separated from travellers are delivered in the next two days following largescale disruption in its services.

The ministry said any delay or non-compliance in refund processing will invite immediate regulatory action.

The refund process for all cancelled or disrupted flights must be completed by 8 pm on Sunday, the ministry said in a statement.

"Airlines have also been instructed not to levy any rescheduling charges for passengers whose travel plans were affected by cancellations," it said.

IndiGo has also been instructed to set up dedicated passenger support and refund facilitation cells.

"The system of automatic refunds will remain active until operations stabilise completely," the statement said.

Further, the ministry said the airline should ensure that baggage separated from passengers due to flight cancellations or delays should be traced and delivered to them within the next 48 hours.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

