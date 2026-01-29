Airbus expects India's commercial fleet size to triple to 2,250 by 2035

India's commercial aircraft fleet will triple in size to 2,250 aircraft over the next decade, as the country grows to become the third-largest civil aviation market in the world by 2035, a senior official of the aircraft maker Airbus said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Wings India 2026, Jurgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said the fleet expansion is driven both by the Indian aviation market boom and the Indian airlines' ambition to expand on international routes.

Passengers traffic in India will grow at 8.9 per cent per annum by 2035, the fastest among the major economies and well above the long term global average, he further said.