IndiGo flight cancellations: Key updates as airline works to resume ops

IndiGo flight cancellations: Key updates as airline works to resume ops

After a week of disruptions, Indigo says operations are gradually stabilising and cancellations may drop below 1,000 today; passengers have been offered full waiver on cancellations and rescheduling

IndiGo said it is rebooting systems and adjusting schedules to ensure “progressive improvement” from Saturday onwards (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 10:14 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest airline, IndiGo, continues to navigate an operational crisis that triggered widespread disruption across major airports over the past few days. On Friday alone, the carrier recorded well over 1,000 cancellations, leaving passengers stranded at terminals in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and other cities.
 
The airline blamed a “multitude of unforeseen operational challenges”, including minor technical issues, winter schedule adjustments and weather-related constraints. However, aviation regulators and industry insiders said the primary trigger was the enforcement of flight duty time limitations (FDTL), revised crew rest rules introduced in January 2024 but implemented now. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has pointed to IndiGo’s misjudgement in planning for the transition to the tightened safety norms.
   
Despite the disruption, the situation is beginning to improve, with flight operations slowly picking up pace.

Latest developments

1. Delhi airport says flight operations stabilising
 
Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, confirmed late Friday that IndiGo’s flying schedule is “steadily resuming”, with gradual progress towards normalcy. Travellers have been advised to verify flight status before leaving for the airport. 

2. IndiGo issues fresh apology
 
In a statement shared on X, IndiGo reiterated its apology to affected passengers and acknowledged the scale of the disruption.
 
The airline said it is working to “bring operations back to normal at the earliest”, while cautioning that the issue will not be resolved overnight.
 
3. Fewer than 1,000 cancellations likely today
 
IndiGo chief executive officer Pieter Elbers said cancellations on Saturday are expected to remain below 1,000, a notable improvement compared to Friday.
He added that flights should return to normal schedules between December 10 and 15.
 
“December 5 was the most impacted day… We extend our sincerest apologies,” Elbers said in a video message.
 
4. Fixing crew and schedule gaps
 
IndiGo said it is rebooting systems and adjusting schedules to ensure “progressive improvement” from Saturday onwards.
 
It also said coordination is underway with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the DGCA as part of the recovery plan.
 
5. Full waiver and refunds for passengers
 
Passengers with bookings between December 5 and 15 can cancel or reschedule flights without any charges. Full refunds are being processed automatically for flights cancelled during this period.
 
As the airline works to resolve crew planning challenges linked to the new duty-time rules, airports have advised travellers to stay updated on real-time schedules. Airport congestion may continue over the weekend, but IndiGo said normal flight operations are within reach in the coming days.

Topics : IndiGo IndiGo Airlines InterGlobe Aviation flights cancelled flight delay DGCA

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

