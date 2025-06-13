Friday, June 13, 2025 | 12:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Aviation / News

Datanomics: Tragic Air India crash renews focus on aviation safety

Engineering faults remain the most common cause of aircraft incidents including accidents and other mishaps

Air India, plane crash
Air India plane crashing during takeoff in Ahmedabad.

Jayant Pankaj Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 12:05 AM IST

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash has brought fresh attention to overall air safety. Most aviation accidents tend to occur during landing, with takeoff being the second most common phase.  While the crash in Ahmedabad relates to scheduled aircraft, chartered flights and flying training institutes accounted for all air accidents in 2023. 
Engineering faults remain the most common cause of incidents, including accidents. Boeing aircraft recorded the highest number of flight incidents in 2023. 
   
