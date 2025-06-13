Datanomics: Tragic Air India crash renews focus on aviation safety

Air India’s Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash has brought fresh attention to overall air safety. Most aviation accidents tend to occur during landing, with takeoff being the second most common phase. While the crash in Ahmedabad relates to scheduled aircraft, chartered flights and flying training institutes accounted for all air accidents in 2023.
Engineering faults remain the most common cause of incidents, including accidents. Boeing aircraft recorded the highest number of flight incidents in 2023.