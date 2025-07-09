Wednesday, July 09, 2025 | 03:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DGCA to implement ranking system for flying training organisations

DGCA to implement ranking system for flying training organisations

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Aviation watchdog DGCA has introduced a ranking system for flying training organisations as part of efforts to improve the quality and safety of pilot training activities in the country.

The move also comes against the backdrop of various incidents involving planes of Flying Training Organisations (FTOs) and apparent lapses.

The ranking system will be implemented from October 1, 2025, and the rankings will be published biannually, preferably on October 1 and April 1 every year, according to a DGCA communication.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said the initiative is part of its "continued commitment to improve the quality, safety, and efficiency of pilot training in India, while fostering a performance-driven and transparent training ecosystem".

 

FTOs will be ranked on the basis of various parameters and if the overall score of a FTO falls below 50 per cent, then the entity concerned will be served a notice for self-analysis towards improvement of their performance, DGCA said in the communication dated July 8.

The regulator said the ranking will help ensure training quality and standardisation, as well as in assessment of the performance of FTOs based on uniform and objective criteria.

"Aspiring pilots and their families often struggle to identify credible FTOs. A ranking system serves as a reliable guide, helping them choose institutions based on quality, safety, and training outcomes rather than mere location or fees," it said.

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

