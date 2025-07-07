Monday, July 07, 2025 | 04:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi HC rejects Çelebi's plea against revoked security clearance

Delhi HC rejects Çelebi's plea against revoked security clearance

Çelebi's counsel had argued that the action was taken without adhering to due process

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Çelebi, part of Turkiye-based Çelebi group, provides ground handling and cargo terminal services at nine airports in India. It has been active in the country’s aviation sector for over 15 years and employs more than 10,000 personnel.

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Monday rejected a petition filed by Turkish ground handling company Çelebi Airport Services India against the Centre’s decision to revoke its security clearance, reported Bar and Bench.
 
Justice Sachin Datta, who reserved the verdict on May 23, refused to stay the Centre's actions.
 
Çelebi, part of Turkiye-based Çelebi group, provides ground handling and cargo terminal services at nine airports in India. It has been active in the country’s aviation sector for over 15 years and employs more than 10,000 personnel, reported news agency PTI.
 
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) revoked the company's security clearance on May 15. The decision came shortly after diplomatic tensions escalated, following Turkey’s criticism of India’s retaliatory actions targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
   
In its order, BCAS stated, "... the security clearance in r/o Çelebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security." The clearance had previously been granted in November 2022. 

Also Read

A view during the Brics Summit, at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM) in Rio de Janeiro

Brics condemns Pahalgam attack; calls out double standards against terror

Amarnath yatra, Pilgrims on Amarnath yatra

Amarnath Yatra: 2nd batch of devotees leave Pahalgam, praise arrangement

Amarnath pilgrims, pilgrims

Second batch of over 5,200 pilgrims leave for Amarnath yatra from Jammu

Quad foreign ministers (Photo: X@DrSJaishankar)

Operation Sindoor's message conveyed with great clarity, says Jaishankar

adani, tata, aditya birla, brand logo

Best of BS Opinion: India must go from pro-business to pro-market

 
During court proceedings, the Centre defended the revocation, citing a significant risk to aviation security. 'Unprecedented' threats had prompted the decision, the government’s counsel submitted.
 
Çelebi’s counsel, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, argued that the action was taken without adhering to due process. They said the Director General of BCAS should have issued a notice and allowed the company to be heard before taking such a step. The move, they said, was in violation of the principles of natural justice and the procedure outlined in the Aircraft Security Rules.
 
"The notice has to say what is the proposed punishment based on the gravamen of facts. It is not a Carte Blanche. Record reasons in writing, not in your mind," he said, as quoted by Bar and Bench.
 
The Centre, however, maintained that the clearance was withdrawn based on inputs suggesting that continued operations by the company posed a risk in the prevailing circumstances.
 

More From This Section

Air India, Indian airlines

Air India's Riyadh-Delhi flight diverted to Jaipur due to bad weather

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Air India pays compensation to kin of two-thirds of Ahmedabad crash victims

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

DGCA pulled up Air India Express over Airbus engine rule violations: Report

Air India Flight 171

Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

PremiumAirlines, airport, aviation, flights

Datanomics: Air India crash shows no clear trend in passenger worries

Topics : Pahalgam attack Turkey Airports in India BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEHP omniBook 5 PriceWorld Chocolate Day 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon