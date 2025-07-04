Friday, July 04, 2025 | 10:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Air India pays compensation to kin of two-thirds of Ahmedabad crash victims

Air India pays compensation to kin of two-thirds of Ahmedabad crash victims

An Air India Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed moments after takeoff on June 12, killing 260 people onboard and on the ground

Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Plane Crash

Remains of the crashed Air India plane lie on a building, in Ahmedabad, Friday, June 13, 2025. A London-bound Air India plane carrying 242 passengers crashed moments after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 10:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Air India on Friday said it has paid the compensation to families of nearly two-thirds of the victims who died in the June 12 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

An Air India Dreamliner from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick crashed moments after takeoff on June 12, killing 260 people onboard and on the ground.

"Our teams have been helping families receive interim compensation. Every affected family is being directly assisted by an Air India representative, with nearly two-thirds having already received payment or are in the final stages," Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson told the airline employees in an internal post.

 

Tata Sons is in the process of establishing the apparatus to provide longer-term assistance to the families and survivors, the Tata Group-owned airline said.

In an internal post to airline employees, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson also said the carrier will continue to "invest in upgrading aircraft, products, service, systems, capabilities and, most of all, people".

Also Read

Air India Flight 171

Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

air india plane crash

Ahmedabad plane crash: UK law firm Keystone flags 2 'serious' questions

air india plane crash

Families allege coercion over financial disclosures, Air India denies claim

PremiumAirlines, airport, aviation, flights

Datanomics: Air India crash shows no clear trend in passenger worries

Air India

Air India Delhi-US flight cancelled after snag during Vienna fuel stop

The crash, one of the worst air disasters in India in decades, involved a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating as Air India flight AI171.

Of the 242 people onboard, 241 were killed, while the total death toll stood at 260, including casualties on the ground.

Soon after the crash, Air India parent Tata Sons announced that it will provide Rs 1 crore each to the families of each person who died in the crash.

And on June 14, Air India announced that it will provide an interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh, or approximately GBP 21,500, to the families of each of the deceased and survivors of the Ahmedabad plane crash to help address immediate financial needs.

Air India's on-ground presence in Ahmedabad to see this process to completion, he said, will continue for as long as required."  The Air India Chief also said "the process of reuniting next of kin with their loved ones, and repatriating them to their final destinations, is now complete".

"As we transition from the immediate aftermath to mapping the journey ahead, many efforts are underway. Among them, Tata Sons is in the process of establishing the apparatus to provide longer-term assistance to the families and survivors, and will share more when the time is right," Wilson noted.

Air India continues to observe its "Safety Pause", the deliberate temporary scale-back of its international and domestic networks, he said, acknowledging that, besides the customer impact, this temporary curtailment of flights put extra pressure on Air India frontliners in call centres and at airports, and has "disrupted crew rosters".

"The 'pause' was an important and necessary move to accommodate voluntary additional aircraft checks, navigate the volatile international airspace environment and to stabilise our flight schedule to restore faith and trust," Wilson said.

Besides providing extra resilience, the extra aircraft ground time is allowing the airline to accelerate its aircraft reliability enhancement programs, he said.

Air India on June 18 had announced a 15 per cent reduction in international flights operated with widebody planes till mid-July as amid operational disruptions due to enhanced safety inspections and geopolitical situation, among others.

"Irrespective of any cause, the accident of AI171 and the loss of so many lives will forever stand as one of our darkest days. It must also signal the start of a new era," Air India chief said in the internal post, adding, "we will continue to invest in upgrading aircraft, products, service, systems, capabilities and, most of all, people".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India Express, Air India, Boeing

DGCA pulled up Air India Express over Airbus engine rule violations: Report

Premiumclinical trials

Pharma industry rebuts Siddaramaiah's claims on Covid vax, heart attacks

Premiumairport, tourists, passengers

Airports tap tech to reshape travel and boost commercial potential

air india plane crash

Air India crash: Pilots simulate engine failures, probe dual shutdown

Air India

Air India SATS terminates 4 staffers over office party after plane crash

Topics : Air India ahmedabad plane crash London Tata Sons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 10:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCUET UG Result 2025Crizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanDelhi CM Bungalow RenovationUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon