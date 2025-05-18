Sunday, May 18, 2025 | 10:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / DIAL sells 50% stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services for ₹12.79 crore

DIAL sells 50% stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services for ₹12.79 crore

DIAL sells its entire 50 per cent stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services, exiting the JV set up for ground support at IGIA Terminal 3, as DASPL ceases active operations

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), the operator of Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), has sold its entire 50 per cent stake in Delhi Aviation Services Pvt Ltd (DASPL) to Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd for approximately ₹12.79 crore.  ''Bird Flight Services is engaged in the business of ground handling services inclusive of all types of cargo and passenger handling service to airlines at the IGI Airport. BFS already holds 25 per cent equity of DASPL.'' GMR Airports Limited said in regulatory filing.
 
DASPL was formed as a joint venture to provide vital ground support services at IGIA, specifically at Terminal 3. The company was responsible for managing bridge-mounted equipment, including ground power units, pre-conditioned air units, and the supply of potable water to aircraft. Initially, DASPL was jointly owned by DIAL (50 per cent), Bird Flight Services (25 per cent), and other partners. 
 
 
According to a recent regulatory filing, DIAL has offloaded its entire stake in DASPL to Bird Flight Services. The filing also noted that DASPL is currently not involved in any active business operations. With this transaction, Bird Flight Services has increased its ownership in DASPL, consolidating a larger share in the entity.

Also Read

Stranded passengers at Delhi airport

Delhi airport operations normal; some flights may be impacted: DIAL

Delhi airport, Airport

Delhi airport issues advisory amid airspace curbs after Operation Sindoor

PremiumFlight

Monsoon likely to further delay Delhi airport's runway refurbishment

PremiumDelhi International Airport, Delhi Airport

Delhi Airport set for 'global hub' tag in 2 yrs: CEO Videh Kumar Jaipuriar

GMR Group

GMR Airports increases stake in Delhi airport operator DIAL to 74%

 
DIAL is part of the GMR Group, which manages the operations of IGIA under a long-term public-private partnership model.
 
Bird Flight Services (India) Pvt Ltd, now the majority stakeholder in DASPL, is a leading aviation services provider under the Bird Group, a diversified Indian conglomerate established in 1971. The group has a strong presence across sectors such as aviation, travel technology and hospitality.  ALSO READ: IGI airport aims 24 mn passengers annually, more global links: DIAL CEO
 
Bird Flight Services offers end-to-end ground handling solutions to both domestic and international carriers. Its service portfolio includes passenger assistance, ramp handling, cargo and mail supervision, and other airport operations. The company operates at several major Indian airports, including those in Delhi, Cochin and Mumbai, among others. 
 

More From This Section

Premiummerger, demerger, hands

Capacit'e eyes Middle East market after Maldives foray, cites growth

PremiumNikhil Sharma, Managing Director, Perfetti Van Melle India

Perfetti Van Melle India aims for ₹4,000 crore revenue in FY26

suicide rope

Ola Krutrim engineer's suicide raises concerns over workplace culture

adani

Adani partners with Sparton to develop anti-submarine warfare system

real estate

Keystone Realtors aims 32% growth in housing sales booking in FY26: CMD

Topics : DIAL Delhi airport India Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2025 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

DC vs GT LIVE ScoreRR vs PBKS Playing 11DC vs GT Playing 11Cancer Myths Fact CheckCovid-19 in Hong KongWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon