Friday, May 23, 2025 | 09:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / IndiGo to restore 80 grounded planes by 2026; airfares may ease slightly

IndiGo to restore 80 grounded planes by 2026; airfares may ease slightly

The airline will return 30 aircraft to service and release 10 from lease, but some added capacity will go to international routes, limiting domestic fare impact

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo’s financials have been strained due to engine-related groundings (Photo: Shutterstock)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 9:27 AM IST

Listen to This Article

IndiGo is expected to return most of its grounded planes to service by early 2026, boosting its active fleet by nearly 80 aircraft in the financial year 2025–26 (FY26), according to a report by The Economic Times. This increase is about twice the airline’s typical annual addition of 40 planes.
 
Grounded aircraft to rejoin operations
 
Currently, around 40 of IndiGo’s planes are grounded. With improved engine supply from Pratt & Whitney (PW) and longer engine life between repairs, approximately 30 of these will return to active service. The remaining 10 will be released back to lessors as their lease terms expire.
   
Will fares come down as capacity rises?
 
IndiGo’s current operating fleet stands at 434 aircraft. The planned expansion could help moderate airfares, which have remained elevated due to capacity constraints. However, aviation analysts caution that since some of the additional capacity will be used to launch new international routes, any drop in domestic fares may be limited.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

Pak rejected Indigo pilot's request to use airspace despite an emergency

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo Q4 results: Profit rises 62% on Mahakumbh demand, cost controls

Qatar airways, Qatar

Qatar Airways profit jumps 28% to $2.1 bn, expects strong demand ahead

Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Rammohan Naidu

Civil aviation minister Naidu holds meeting with airlines' representatives

Emirates aircraft at Dubai International Airport

Emirates earns $5.2 billion, ranks among world's most profitable airlines

 
Engine issues contribute to recent financial pressure
 
IndiGo’s financials have been strained due to engine-related groundings. The number of aircraft powered by PW’s geared turbofan engines and currently grounded has exceeded 40. Combined with high aviation turbine fuel prices, these issues led InterGlobe Aviation Ltd — IndiGo’s parent — to post a ₹987 crore consolidated loss in Q2 FY25, compared to a ₹189 crore profit in the same quarter the previous year.  ALSO READ | IndiGo set for strong gains in FY26 on lower costs, capacity boost
 
Strong Q4 performance boosts annual outlook
 
Despite the Q2 setback, IndiGo posted its highest-ever consolidated net profit in Q4, with a 61.9 per cent year-on-year rise to ₹3,068 crore. Strong travel demand during the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, an extended wedding season, fewer grounded planes, and better cost management contributed to the gains. For FY25 overall, IndiGo’s profit stood at ₹7,258 crore — an 11.2 per cent decline from FY24.
 
Rare defect detected in A320neo engines
 
Pratt & Whitney previously flagged a rare powder metal defect in engines used on A320neo aircraft, which could cause component cracking. In September, it announced that 600–700 engines would require detailed quality inspections between 2023 and 2026.
 
To mitigate the disruption, IndiGo extended leases on older A320ceo aircraft and secured both narrow-body and wide-body aircraft on wet lease agreements.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory for Goa, warns of flight delays due to rain

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Kempegowda Airport posts record profit for first time since inception

indigo airlines, indigo

Air India denies asking govt to block Indigo deal with Turkish Airlines

PremiumAirports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit

AIRPORT

Çelebi files plea in Delhi HC against revoking of its security clearance

Topics : airlines IndiGo Airlines BS Web Reports Airbus Indigo deal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon