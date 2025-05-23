Friday, May 23, 2025 | 05:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's plea on airport contract

Delhi HC reserves verdict on Turkish firm Celebi's plea on airport contract

The single-judge bench, hearing Celebi's pleas against revocation of security clearance, has asked the petitioners as well as the Union government to file their written submissions by Monday

court, dispute, court order

On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) had revoked the security clearance of Celebi, which is a private firm, after the Turkish govt extended diplomatic support to Pakistan in the latter's conflict against India. Turkey also condemned air strikes carried out by India at terror camps located in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.

Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi High Court on Friday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by Istanbul-headquartered firm Celebi against the Centre's order to revoke its security clearance.
 
After hearing submissions by the lawyers appearing for both sides, Justice Sachin Datta asked the petitioners namely Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd and Celebi Delhi Cargo Terminal Management India Pvt Ltd, as well as the Centre, which is the defendant in the case, to file their written submissions by Monday.
 
On May 15, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Safety (BCAS) had revoked the security clearance of Celebi, which is a private firm, after the Turkish govt extended diplomatic support to Pakistan in the latter's conflict against India. Turkey also condemned air strikes carried out by India at terror camps located in Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
   
Later, Celebi filed a petition in the Delhi HC challenging the BCAS order arguing that "vague" national security concerns were cited without reasoning.
 
"Mere rhetoric of national security without elaborating upon in what manner is an entity a threat to national security is unsustainable in law," the company said in a filing. 

Also Read

Christian Michel

AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC eases bail terms for Christian Michel James

Delhi High Court

Celebi's clearance revoked amid unprecedented situation, says Centre

Delhi High Court

Centre justifies revoking Celebi clearance, cites national security risk

Delhi High Court

'Law doesn't recognise marital rape': HC drops sex charge against husband

Delhi High Court

Not given an opportunity to be heard, Celebi tells Delhi High Court

 
"[The order] fails to disclose any specific or substantive reason except for a vague and general reference to 'national security'... (it) provides no reasons or justification," it added.
 
The BCAS, in its order, had said "... the security clearance in r/o Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd is hereby revoked with immediate effect in the interest of national security."
 
Senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, representing Celebi, had contended the BCAS' move was against the principles of natural justice and in violation of the procedure under the Aircraft Security Rules.
 
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, on the other hand, defended the action, stating that there was an "unprecedented" threat to aviation security.
 
Notably, the security clearance to the company, part of Turkey's Celebi, was given in November 2022. Celebi employs more than 10,000 people in India and provides ground services at nine major airports, including Delhi and Mumbai. It has been operating in the country for over 15 years.

More From This Section

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo to restore 80 grounded planes by 2026; airfares may ease slightly

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo issues travel advisory for Goa, warns of flight delays due to rain

Airports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Kempegowda Airport posts record profit for first time since inception

indigo airlines, indigo

Air India denies asking govt to block Indigo deal with Turkish Airlines

PremiumAirports, Airline, air passenger, flights

Mumbai airport appoints Indo Thai as interim handler after Celebi exit

Topics : Delhi High Court India-Pakistan conflict Turkey Turkish airport Indian airports civil aviation sector Operation Sindoor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon