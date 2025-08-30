DGCA clears IndiGo, SpiceJet to lease aircraft from Turkish carriers

Three months after drawing a hard line on civil aviation ties with Turkey, the Indian government has begun approving aircraft leasing agreements between domestic airlines and Turkish carriers, according to a report by The Economic Times.
The reversal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was reportedly due to operational constraints caused by Pakistani airspace restrictions, which began in April following the Pahalgam attack.
IndiGo and SpiceJet receive DGCA approval
IndiGo, the country’s largest airline, has received approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to extend its lease for two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines by six months. The regulator had previously instructed the carrier to terminate the arrangement by August 31.
Similarly, budget airline SpiceJet has secured clearance to lease five Boeing 737 aircraft from a Malta-based subsidiary of Turkish operator Corendon Airlines. Although the subsidiary operates under a separate licence, it is wholly owned by the Turkish parent.
IndiGo argued that without the extension, it would struggle to maintain flights to Istanbul, giving Turkish carriers a competitive advantage. SpiceJet made a similar case, warning that the lack of leased aircraft could lead to route suspensions and higher fares.
Operation Sindoor and Turkey
India’s stance against Turkish routes followed Operation Sindoor, during which the defence ministry noted that several drones launched into Indian territory by Pakistan were of Turkish origin. In May, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground-handling company Celebi, forcing it to halt operations at nine Indian airports. Celebi argued it was a privately-owned firm with global investors holding a 65 per cent stake, but the government cited national security concerns.